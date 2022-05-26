Whitecaps down Cavalry FC in penalty kicks in Canadian Championship quarterfinal
The Vancouver Whitecaps answered a late wakeup call and stopped history from repeating itself Wednesday night.
Cristian Gutierrez scored on a penalty kick to give the Major League Soccer Whitecaps a win over Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League in an exciting quarterfinal match of the Canadian Championship at ATCO Field.
The game was tied 1-1 in regulation and Vancouver won 5-3 in penalty kicks.
Gutierrez’s goal came after Vancouver goalkeeper Cody Cropper made a diving save to stop a shot from Cavalry’s Ali Musse.
"In the grand scheme of things we had more chances to score so probably we deserved to win," said Vancouver coach Vanni Sartini. "Cavalry put up a fantastic fight and if they would have won, they would have deserved it."
Mayer Bevan gave Cavalry a 1-0 led in the 72nd minute with a rocket of a shot from distance that went over Cropper's fingertips.
Vancouver's Erik Godoy tied the match in the 85th minute, heading in a corner kick from Deiber Caicedo.
After controlling much of the opening half the Whitecaps struggled in the second.
"We weren’t finding the space and we didn’t create any problems for Calgary until they created the problem scoring that fantastic goal," said Sartini.
"It woke us up. We had chances again and we scored. At the end, in penalties, it could go one way or the other.'
With the scored tied after regulation the game went directly to penalty shots.
"We’re disappointed to lose," said Cavalry coach Thomas Wheeldon. "It’s the lottery of penalty kicks."
The win helped exorcise some ghosts for the Whitecaps.
During the 2019 Canadian Championship, Cavalry upset the Whitecaps with a 2-1 aggregate win, the first victory for a CPL team over an MLS opponent.
Earlier Wednesday, MLS side CF Montreal defeated the CPL’s Forge FC 3-0.
Vancouver's Cavallini, Caicedo, Cristian Dajome and Leonard Owusu also scored on penalty kicks.
Bevan, Jose Escalante and Elliot Simmons scored for Calvary before Musse was stopped.
Cropper joined the team Wednesday morning after coming off COVID-19 protocol. He praised goalkeeper coach Youssef Dahha for helping him prepare for the shootout.
"Statistically speaking, guys go to certain sides," he said. "We were working together to try and go the right way each time. Fortunately, on the fourth one, it went our way."
Vancouver now faces York United FC on June 21 in the championship semifinal.
The Whitecaps showed how seriously they were taking the match with a starting lineup that featured MLS veterans like Cavallini, midfielders Russell Teibert and Ryan Gauld and defenders Erik Godoy and Javain Brown.
The teams were tied 0-0 after the first half despite the Whitecaps holding an advantage of play. The Whitecaps led 9-3 in shots and held a 2-0 advantage in shots on goal.
Cavallini, one of the players being considered for Canada’s World Cup team, had a pair of great scoring chances. Early in the half he headed a pass from Gutierrez that Cavalry goalkeeper Marco Carducci stopped. Later, Cavallini was left open in front of the net but a Cavalry defender was able to get his foot on the shot, sending it over the net.
Late in the opening half Gauld sent a shot just wide of the corner of the net.
Cavalry threatened early in the second half off a corner kick. Daan Klomp took the ball and fired a shot through a maze of players that Cropper grabbed.
In the 69th minute Cavalry's Victor Loturi fired a left-footed shot over top of the Vancouver net.
It was a physical match with both teams dealing out some heavy tackles. Teibert left the match early in the second half have being hit in the face by the ball with just a few minutes left in the opening half.
The Whitecaps lost 2-1 to Charlotte Sunday and currently sit at the bottom of the Major League Soccer Western Conference standings with a 3-7-2 record.
Cavalry came into the game unbeaten in its last four CPL appearances (3-0-1) and sitting second in the league standings with a 3-2-2 record.
NOTES: Teibert was playing in his 11th edition of the Canadian Championship, more than any other player … Vancouver is winless in six road games in MLS … The Whitecaps defeated Valour FC in 2-0 in the Canadian Championship's opening round while Cavalry beat Edmonton FC 2-1.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
-
LIVE @ 9
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary hits the 20s Thursday falls over the weekend to the low teens
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec ready to vaccinate against monkeypox as soon as Friday, with 25 confirmed cases
Quebec is ready to vaccinate people who have come into close contact with monkeypox as soon as Friday.
Tens of thousands in southern Ontario still without power after deadly storm
Tens of thousands of Ontario residents are facing another day without power as restoration efforts continue following last weekend's vicious storm.
'Horrifying' conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting
By now it's as predictable as the calls for thoughts and prayers: A mass shooting leaves many dead, and wild conspiracy theories and misinformation about the carnage soon follow. Within hours of Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, another rash began as internet users spread baseless claims about the man named as the gunman and his possible motives.
Texas shooting: What we know about the victims
Families are sharing photos and stories of their loved ones, who lost their lives in a mass shooting in Texas that killed at least 19 children and two adults on Tuesday afternoon.
U.K. prosecutor charges actor Kevin Spacey with sexual assault
Britain's Crown Prosecution Service said on Thursday it had authorized criminal charges against actor Kevin Spacey for four counts of sexual assault against three men.
UPDATED | Mass shooting inquiry hears from senior Mountie granted special accommodation
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia is hearing today from a retired senior Mountie who has been granted special accommodations to ensure he is not re-traumatized by having to relive the tragic, 13-hour event.
New mothers' hallucinations and paranoia: Postpartum psychosis signs, symptoms and treatment
Patricia Tomasi, the co-founder of the Canadian Perinatal Mental Health Collaborative, is raising awareness on postpartum psychosis and how new moms can find support.
Four notable moments from the French Conservative leadership debate
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls Scott Aitchison, Roman Baber, Patrick Brown, Jean Charest, Leslyn Lewis, and Pierre Poilievre squared off in the second official party debate on Wednesday night in Laval, Que.
Canada-Iran soccer friendly at Vancouver's BC Place cancelled
Canada Soccer has cancelled a planned friendly with Iran in the face of growing criticism.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 9
LIVE @ 9 | Alberta to announce new steps to ease pressure on ambulance services
The Alberta government will reveal how it plans to ease pressure on emergency medical services in the province.
-
Calgary Flames want to extend Battle of Alberta in NHL playoffs, avoid elimination
For the Calgary Flames to continue stoking the Battle of Alberta in the NHL playoffs, they need to take their game from good to great.
-
Driver crashes into south Edmonton house
A southeast Edmonton road was closed early Thursday morning after a driver crashed through a fence and into a house.
Vancouver
-
Canada-Iran soccer friendly at Vancouver's BC Place cancelled
Canada Soccer has cancelled a planned friendly with Iran in the face of growing criticism.
-
Fatal assault outside Abbotsford mall under investigation, police say
A homicide investigation is underway in Abbotsford, B.C., after an assault outside a local mall.
-
Police incident closes multiple Canada Line stations during morning commute
Multiple Canada Line stations were closed during Thursday's morning commute due to a police incident.
Atlantic
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Mass shooting inquiry hears from senior Mountie granted special accommodation
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia is hearing today from a retired senior Mountie who has been granted special accommodations to ensure he is not re-traumatized by having to relive the tragic, 13-hour event.
-
'That's not acceptable': Families of N.S. shooting victims, lawyers boycott inquiry in protest
As the inquiry into Nova Scotia’s mass shooting moves its public proceedings to Truro, many of the family members affected by the tragedy and their lawyers are boycotting the proceedings over the next week.
-
Control issues: The stark differences between U.S. and Canadian gun laws
Speaking off-script at an event in Halifax Wednesday morning, Canada's Minister of Public Safety said he was gutted by the latest mass shooting south of the border - the 27th in a school this year alone.
Vancouver Island
-
Oak Bay votes to ban gas-powered landscaping gear
In a move to combat noise pollution and greenhouse gasses, the District of Oak Bay is banning all gas-powered landscaping equipment.
-
DFO investigating dead porpoise found near Victoria
Authorities are investigating Wednesday after the body of a porpoise was discovered on a beach near Victoria.
-
What happened to the Very Good Butchers? Plant-based meat company closing most B.C. operations
A British Columbia company that was once at the forefront of the booming plant-based meats industry is shuttering stores and production plants as it struggles to survive.
Toronto
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease to 1,005, ICU admissions at 154
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 1,005 hospitalizations and 154 ICU admissions linked to COVID-19.
-
Downtown Toronto riding to see 75% cut in number of polling stations on election day
A downtown riding will see a 75 per cent cut in the number of polling stations open for voters on election day next week.
-
How will Highway 413 and the gas tax impact Ontario voters this election?
What do voters really think about the proposed Highway 413?
Montreal
-
Quebec ready to vaccinate against monkeypox as soon as Friday, with 25 confirmed cases
Quebec is ready to vaccinate people who have come into close contact with monkeypox as soon as Friday.
-
Bill 96 forces Quebec family to leave as Californian mother struggles with French
Kristina Ronnquist has lived in Quebec for five years, but following the recent reform of the Charter of the French Language, she says she's being pushed back to her country.
-
Legault to Trudeau after Bill 96 criticism: 'Have a bit of respect for the majority of Quebecers'
Quebec politicians were not pleased with the federal Liberals' comments on Bill 96 and Bill 21, firing back with a slew of protests and even raising sovereignty as the solution.
Ottawa
-
Here's what you need to know about the storm cleanup in Ottawa today
Hydro Ottawa is hoping to energize hydro lines in the Merivale Road area today as the cleanup continues following last Saturday's devastating storm.
-
Water main break closes ByWard Market street
A water main break has closed a section of George Street in the ByWard Market.
-
Hydro Ottawa promises 'the bulk of the system' will be restored by Friday night
The president of Hydro Ottawa says "with a little bit of luck" power will be restored along the Merivale Road area on Thursday, bringing power to another 15,000 to 20,000 customers still in the dark following Saturday's storm.
Kitchener
-
Jordan Peterson event at Centre in the Square draws sellout crowd, demonstration outside
There was both a sellout crowd inside and a demonstration outside of the Centre in the Square Wednesday evening for speaker Jordan Peterson.
-
Falling tree that killed Brantford woman was close miss for several others
New details are emerging about the tragic incident that killed 27-year-old Shelby Humble-Neale on Saturday.
-
Kitchener neighbours shocked to learn they heard gunshots amid Victoria Day fireworks
Waterloo regional police say evidence of gunfire found in McLennan Park in Kitchener is connected to another shooting incident in the nearby area of Windflower Drive and Windflower Crescent.
Saskatoon
-
Trudeau thanks Sask. COVID-19 researchers 'on behalf of 38 million Canadians'
The Prime Minister toured the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization, which is working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Saskatoon police say use of new, dangerous opioid difficult to track
Saskatoon Police Service says that the use and presence of potent new synthetic opioids known as nitazenes are difficult to track and monitor.
-
Semi-truck driver killed in rollover near Meadow Lake
A 48-year-old semi-truck driver was killed in in a rollover near Meadow Lake on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada's 2022 summer weather forecast predicts huge differences from coast-to-coast
Several parts of the country, including British Columbia and Canada's Maritime provinces, are likely to see wetter-than-normal conditions this summer, according to AccuWeather's annual summer forecast.
-
Here's what you need to know about the storm cleanup in Ottawa today
Hydro Ottawa is hoping to energize hydro lines in the Merivale Road area today as the cleanup continues following last Saturday's devastating storm.
-
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman's rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, witnesses said Wednesday, as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a U.S. Border Patrol team.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating assault on St. Mary's Road
Winnipeg police officers are investigating a Thursday morning assault on St. Mary's Road.
-
'We will take action': Manitoba not ruling out military help as emergency rooms overflow
The Manitoba Government could turn to the military for help as it struggles with staffing shortages, overcrowding, and in some cases, temporary closures of emergency rooms.
-
'Horrifying' conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting
By now it's as predictable as the calls for thoughts and prayers: A mass shooting leaves many dead, and wild conspiracy theories and misinformation about the carnage soon follow. Within hours of Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, another rash began as internet users spread baseless claims about the man named as the gunman and his possible motives.
Regina
-
'All it takes is one': Sask. RCMP partner with Washington police to publicize disappearance of Mekayla Bali
Saskatchewan RCMP and the Washington State Patrol announced a collaboration of efforts to locate Mekayla Bali, who was 16-years-old when she was last on April 12, 2016 in Yorkton.
-
'Deaf Shame to Deaf Same': Art exhibit aims to destigmatize hearing loss
A new art exhibit at the George Bothwell Library is hoping to examine and remove the feeling of shame associated with people who are deaf and hard of hearing.
-
'Brings things to a halt': Manitoba's Duck Mountain sees May Long standstill
For those looking to hop the border into Manitoba for their camping seasons, it started off on the wrong foot for Duck Mountain Provincial Park.