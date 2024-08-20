Whoop-Up Days 2024 kicks off in Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

Whoop-Up Days are here and plenty of people have already made their way to the exhibition grounds to see what this year has in store.

Before the gates even opened dozens were waiting outside the Agri-food Hub and Trade Centre for Whoop-Up Days.

It was a quick turnaround to get the grounds ready for fair-goers.

The crew from West Coast Amusements only got to Lethbridge on Saturday night, but they managed to get everything set up in time.

“Because there were some changes to the grounds all of our trucks were parked on site. So it slowed us down a little bit but we got to work on Sunday. Got a really good start then finished off yesterday,” said Robert Hauser, president of West Coast Amusements.

One big change to the midway this year is the new wristbands. Instead of buying tickets for rides, you load credits onto the wristbands.

These can be used at the rides, games and certain food vendors.

“It's way faster to make a transaction. I think we have 35 ticket booths on site now, where traditionally we would have three or four. There's lots of little single ticket boxes around all the games and food concessions,” Hauser said.

After a year of planning, opening day is the payoff for the Lethbridge and District Exhibition team. They're excited for the community to come to the grounds and see all of the attractions.

“So far it is going great. It's so nice to see the people here. We had a lineup right at noon as the doors opened. It was lined up which shows the excitement the community has for it,” said Paul Kingsmith, director of community engagement for the exhibition.

Whoop-Up days will run until Saturday. Admission on Wednesday and Thursday is free before 3 p.m.