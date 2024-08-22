Whoop-Up Days providing economic benefit as Lethbridge and District Exhibition continues to face deficit

With thousands of people already through the gates at this year's Whoop-Up Days, the Lethbridge and District Exhibition (LDE) is hoping to cash in after a year of financial troubles.

"It has an incredibly large impact on the organization," said Kim Gallucci, the LDE's acting CEO, on Thursday.

"We go more by attendance; we're hoping to get to 35,000 people or better. If we can achieve that, we would then see some gross numbers up around half-a-million dollars."

In the most recent update to Lethbridge city council in June, the LDE had a forecasted deficit of $4.6 million by the end of 2024.

That figure is down from the original estimate of $6.4 million in January.

Gallucci says large events like Whoop-Up Days are what matter when it comes to making a profit.

"It's an extremely important event to both Lethbridge and the Exhibition," he said.

"It provides a quality of life, it provides tourism, it provides an opportunity for people to showcase their products and goods."

Attendance numbers are still be calculated, but the LDE says opening day this year is on par with previous years, aside from 2023 when attendance was free.

Trevor Lewington, CEO of Economic Development Lethbridge, says hotels, restaurants and businesses continue to see a positive impact from the festival.

"It gives us an opportunity to showcase the city," he said.

"It does create activity and traffic, which is important for tourism, and of course, the hospitality sector. But, it's also just a great excuse for the community of Lethbridge to get together, and businesses to work together."

Gallucci and LDE staff are closely monitoring this year's event to see if changes need to be made to next year's programming.

He says more events are starting to fill up the Agri-food Hub and Trade Centre, but the large ones take time to schedule.

"Things are improving slowly and it will take some time," Gallucci said.

"But, we are making major changes on our side, both on the expense side and the contract side. We are increasing our sales significantly to increase revenue."

Whoop-Up Days runs until Aug. 24.

Total attendance numbers for this year's fair are expected to be shared early next week.