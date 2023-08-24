Whoop-Up Days seeing significant jump in attendance; hoping to boost local economy

The Lethbridge and District Exhibition says numbers have been counted and, although they won't be released to the public at this time, attendance over the first two days is up 157 per cent over the five-year average.

