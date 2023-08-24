Whoop-Up Days seeing significant jump in attendance; hoping to boost local economy

LETHBRIDGE -

With two days still to go, organizers say this year's Whoop-Up Days has already broken attendance records.

The Lethbridge and District Exhibition says numbers have been counted and, although they won't be released to the public at this time, attendance over the first two days is up 157 per cent over the five-year average.

Trevor Lewington, CEO for Economic Development Lethbridge, says that's not the only figure he's watching.

"It's a little hard to tell at the moment -- this is the first time Whoop-Up has really been in this form since COVID -- but pre-COVID, they used to throw around the number of $8 million of economic impact," he said.

Lewington says the free admission may be more enticing to those who haven't taken part in Whoop-Up Days in the past due to financial barriers.

With hundreds of attendees travelling from outside of the city for events like the Siksikasitapi Pow Wow and Pro Rodeo, hotel rooms and restaurants are filling up.

"I think the free admission is fantastic because we've seen an influx of families at some of our properties," said Shilpa Stocker, project manager for Lethbridge Lodging Association.

"I think the other thing that is helping us as well are all the vendors that are associated with the marketplace and midway and whatnot."

Stocker says events like the fair are crucial to rebuilding the industry following the pandemic.

"We have a few years where we had that pause-out to make up for, so anything that brings in people and especially in the layers that this particular event is bringing in is something that we're absolutely grateful for," she said.

Erin Crane, CEO for Tourism Lethbridge, says although Tourism Lethbridge markets to outside visitors, events like Whoop-Up Days shifts the focus slightly.

"We always balance our time looking at bringing in external visitors but then also educating our locals and so this is a great example of that," she said.

"The economic impact is also bringing the city together in a place-making, building brand, getting people proud of your community, hanging out in places like this and celebrating together. That's a big part of economic strength as well," Lewington added.

With Whoop-Up Days marking the first event at the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre, Cane says this is a test of what the space could potentially hold in the future.

"It is an exciting time for our community," she said.

Whoop-Up Days runs until Aug. 26.

Total attendance numbers are expected to be shared early next week.