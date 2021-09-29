Widespread labour shortage not going away any time soon: BDC report
Nikita George was a fine arts grad looking for a job in the music industry when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
With concert venues shut down and music schools closed, the Calgary woman quickly realized she had two choices - sit home and wait for things to improve, or set out on a completely new path.
She chose the latter, enrolling in a six-month rapid-training program offered by Calgary tech training non-profit InceptionU. Last week, George started her new job as a full stack developer for Acuspire, a Calgary tech startup.
"At first I was a little bit scared, because it's a big jump from music and teaching to tech," George said. "I thought about just waiting (for the pandemic to end), but then I thought maybe I should take advantage of this. Use the pandemic to learn something, develop a new skill, so that there are other opportunities I could go for."
Much has been written in recent months about Canadian employers struggling with labour shortages 18 months into the COVID-19 pandemic. A report released Wednesday provides additional evidence, with more than 60 per cent of Canadian businesses saying that widespread labour shortages are limiting their growth.
The report, produced by the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), combines the findings of two surveys - one that polled 1,251 Canadian entrepreneurs in May 2021 and a survey of 3,000 Canadian employees conducted in June 2021. Its findings suggest 49 per cent of business owners have had to delay or have been unable to deliver orders to clients due to a lack of labour.
It also says many small- and medium-sized business owners report job vacancies sitting empty for three or four months at a time, with 61 per cent saying they've had to increase their own hours or their employees' work hours as a result.
"It's very serious, because it's slowing down the growth of many businesses in Canada, and as a result is going to slow down the growth of the economy," said Pierre Cleroux, BDC's chief economist.
However, the report also pokes holes in some of the established narratives we've heard so far about the labour shortage. Contrary to popular opinion, Cleroux said, the pandemic didn't create Canada's labour shortage - it just made an existing problem worse. While COVID-19 certainly disrupted the Canadian labour market by temporarily cutting off the flow of immigrants to the country and by prompting some workers to quit rather than risk being exposed to the virus on the job, Cleroux said the key problem is simple demographics.
"Today, 16 per cent of Canadians are over 65. In the next five years, many Canadians are going to retire," Cleroux said. "And not a lot of young people are entering the job market."
Some employers struggling to hire have suggested that the Canada Emergency Response Benefit and other government assistance programs could be making it more attractive for employees to stay at home rather than return to the workforce as the economy opens up. But the BDC report suggests the phaseout of CERB and programs like it won't fix the problem.
While sectors like accommodation and food services, retail, and manufacturing have lost thousands of jobs during the pandemic, professional and business services, education, public administration, and health care actually gained workers during the pandemic. In fact, the report says that a full 20 per cent of workers who lost their jobs during the pandemic are now, like Nikita George, working in an entirely different field.
"Now they prefer that job, so they don't go back. That makes the situation worse for some sectors of our economy," Cleroux said. "We want to send a signal to businesses that this is a long-term issue."
Cleroux suggested employers should look to automation and technology to help address workforce challenges, as well as offer a "total compensation package" that includes perks such as benefits, training and flexibility to help attract applicants.
In a report released in August, the Business Council of Alberta also concluded that pandemic-era support programs like CERB are not the driving factor behind the labour force shortage. About one quarter of businesses surveyed by the council said that income supports are a barrier to finding workers, but only seven per cent said they are the most significant obstacle.
The group said "increased compensation, more remote work flexibility, improved skills training and micro-credentialing" may be necessary for employers seeking to attract workers and reduce job turnover.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2021.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Sweater weather and sun today in Calgary as the west wind is back at it!
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | All 39 miners trapped underground in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued
All of the 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued, Vale reported early Wednesday morning.
The workers who keep global supply chains moving are warning of a 'system collapse'
Seafarers, truck drivers and airline workers have endured quarantines, travel restrictions and complex COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements to keep stretched supply chains moving during the pandemic.
Health minister expects Pfizer submission for kids' COVID-19 vaccine in October
Health Minister Patty Hajdu said she expects a submission from Pfizer in the coming weeks for the use of the company's COVID-19 vaccine in children ages five to 11.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau has to get serious. The time for bluffing and emoting is over.
In the waning days of the campaign, Trudeau went all out to convince voters in the Greater Toronto Area that he was a 'progressive,' a term that he hardly ever used to describe himself before. Now, it’s put up or shut up time in several key files, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
'Convenience comes at a price': Experts urge caution on QR codes
With the rise in popularity of QR codes at restaurants and other businesses during the pandemic, privacy and cyber security experts are urging Canadians to be cautious in their use of the technology.
One winning ticket sold in B.C. for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Lotto Max ticket holder in British Columbia is waking up $70 million richer. One winning ticket was sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw, which also saw three of 13 Maxmillions prizes claimed.
Cardiac patients had a higher risk of dying at beginning of pandemic, Ont. study finds
After the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada, there was a significant drop in both referrals and procedures for cardiac issues in Ontario, which led to a higher risk of patients dying while waiting for procedures, according to a new analysis.
Pattie Lovett-Reid: Are we on the cusp of a financial tipping point?
As many Canadians deal with the 'new normal' of living with COVID-19, CTV's chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid asks: Are we facing a critical moment and potential financial tipping point?
Wet'suwet'en Indigenous rights campaigner among winners of 'Alternative Nobel'
The Right Livelihood Award -- known as the 'Alternative Nobel' -- was awarded Wednesday to three activists and an organization working across the globe to empower communities in areas ranging from child protection to environmental defence.
Edmonton
-
Health minister expects Pfizer submission for kids' COVID-19 vaccine in October
Health Minister Patty Hajdu said she expects a submission from Pfizer in the coming weeks for the use of the company's COVID-19 vaccine in children ages five to 11.
-
Edmonton election ward profile: tastawiyiniwak
Tastawiyiniwak has six candidates vying for your vote in the 2021 municipal election, including Jon Dziadyk.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Edmonton weather for Sept. 29: Yep, it's Autumn... cool mornings and warm afternoons
Temperatures slipped close to the freezing mark in Edmonton this morning and dipped a degree or two below zero in some parts of central and western Alberta.
Vancouver
-
Burnaby house fire: At least 2 hurt in late-night blaze
Two people are in hospital after a large house fire in Burnaby that led to an intense rescue effort Tuesday.
-
New Westminster renaming 2 waterfront places to commemorate Komagata Maru incident
The City of New Westminster is renaming two places along its Fraser River waterfront to commemorate the 1914 Komagata Maru incident.
-
One winning ticket sold in B.C. for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Lotto Max ticket holder in British Columbia is waking up $70 million richer. One winning ticket was sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw, which also saw three of 13 Maxmillions prizes claimed.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 82 more cases
The new cases were among 652 cases recorded across the province over the past 24 hours, according to BCCDC data.
-
B.C. judge denies extension of Fairy Creek injunction against old-growth logging protesters
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has denied an extension to an injunction against protesters blockading old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek area of Vancouver Island, saying the actions of the RCMP at the injunction site have put the court’s reputation at risk.
-
Nanaimo man hospitalized after being 'swarmed and attacked' by teens: RCMP
Nanaimo RCMP are searching for a group of teens after two youths reportedly assaulted a man on Monday morning.
Atlantic
-
A 'horrible ending': N.S. man who laid hours in his driveway waiting for ambulance dies in hospital weeks later
An 86-year-old man who laid in his driveway for hours while waiting for an ambulance earlier this summer, has died after never leaving hospital.
-
New Brunswick reports two new deaths related to COVID-19, 68 new cases on Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 84 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 632.
-
Nova Scotia reports 97th COVID-19 related death, 32 new cases on Tuesday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the province's 97th COVID-19 related death, as well as 32 new cases and 28 recoveries, as 205 active cases remain in the province.
Toronto
-
Police identify 20-year-old man found dead near Toronto Zoo
Police have identified a 20-year-old man who was found dead near the Toronto Zoo early Monday morning.
-
Grieving daughter begs Ontario to mandate vaccines for long-term care staff after vaccinated mother dies
Kim Beaver says that as she sat outside the room where her mother died at a long-term care facility in Oshawa, Ont., she could hear the haunting sounds down the hall of other seniors, sick with COVID-19, wheezing and struggling to breathe.
-
'This is brilliant': Material that kills 99.9 per cent of germs to be installed on the TTC
The fear of grabbing on to a germ-covered pole or handrail while riding the TTC is soon to be a thing of the past thanks to a Vancouver-based mining company.
Ottawa
-
Barrhaven elementary school closed following COVID-19 outbreak
Ottawa's four main school boards are reporting 112 active COVID-19 cases between them as of Tuesday afternoon and Ottawa Public Health is reporting 15 ongoing outbreaks.
-
Ottawa police investigate collision at Somerset and Bronson
A driver struck a cyclist in his 50s at the intersection of Bronson Avenue and Somerset Street West Tuesday evening.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
Montreal
-
ER nurses 'extremely concerned' about lack of staff in Quebec hospitals
Nurses working in Quebec's emergency rooms are warning about the dangerously low number of qualified personnel in the department.
-
High-profile Montreal realtor to be fined $20,000 for breaching real estate code
Weeks after selling the Outremont mansion of Quebec Premier François Legault, one of Montreal’s highest-profile realtors agreed to pay a $20,000 fine for breaching the real estate ethics code.
-
Quebec Liberal Greg Kelley gets scolding for comments about Joyce Echaquan's death
Quebec Liberal MNA Greg Kelley was reprimanded Wednesday by party leader Dominique Anglade for conflating the secularism law with the death of Joyce Echaquan.
Kitchener
-
Fireworks shot at crowd, beer bottle injuries during homecoming gatherings: Guelph police
Guelph police have released new details surrounding their response to the gatherings in the city during homecoming weekend, like how it cost well over $30,000 in additional officer deployment.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | All 39 miners trapped underground in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued
All of the 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued, Vale reported early Wednesday morning.
-
Cambridge approves emergency funding for homelessness, opioid crisis
The City of Cambridge has approved emergency funding to help combat the city's homelessness and opioid crisis.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | All 39 miners trapped underground in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued
All of the 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued, Vale reported early Wednesday morning.
-
Search continues for missing female hunter north of Sudbury after man found
Police are continuing a large-scale search in the Onaping Lake area north of Sudbury for a female hunter that has been missing since Monday after her male hunting partner was found.
-
Trial of man accused of murder in 2018 begins in Sudbury
The victim of a fatal stabbing in 2018 in Greater Sudbury was attending a celebration of life for a late friend when he was killed, a Sudbury court heard Tuesday as the trial began.
Winnipeg
-
Emergency room doctor frustrated by uptick in COVID cases in southern Manitoba
An emergency room doctor in southern Manitoba is growing frustrated as COVID-19 cases continue to climb, saying younger patients are ending up in the hospital, and people aren’t getting tested before coming in.
-
Indigenous woman says she was assaulted by Winnipeg cab driver
A 19-year-old Indigenous woman says she was assaulted by a Winnipeg cab driver who she believed was possibly trying to abduct her, but the cab company says it was the driver who was being attacked.
-
Two candidates vying to become Manitoba's next premier debate health care and more
The two women campaigning to become Manitoba's next premier squared off Tuesday night, both promising to revive a Progressive Conservative government that is running low in opinion polls.
Regina
-
Here's what you need to know ahead of Friday's proof of vaccination requirement
Starting Friday proof of vaccination or a negative test result will be required in Saskatchewan for public access to businesses and events
-
Saskatchewan curlers disappointed by Olympic qualifying process
One of Canada’s top curlers won’t get a chance to represent the nation at the 2022 Olympic Games.
-
'We're in a crisis': Sask. NDP calls out absence of premier, health minister
NDP leader Ryan Meili called the lack of availability from the Saskatchewan’s premier and health minister an “unbelievable abdication of duty.”
Saskatoon
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Highway closed as police investigate traffic accident
RCMP have closed Highway 2 approximately four miles north of Prince Albert because of a traffic accident.
-
Outbreak declared at wâhkôhtowin School
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared an outbreak at wâhkôhtowin School.
-
Son, 13, accused of killing mother in Choiceland, Sask. homicide
A 13-year-old boy charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 37-year-old woman in Choiceland is related to the victim.