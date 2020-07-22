CALGARY -- We can only check a few boxes today in keeping "streaks" alive from earlier in the week – it’ll stay warm, but "dry" conditions? We cannot check that box.

I mentioned earlier this week and will reiterate: the further we drive toward Friday, the greater our chance for afternoon storms. Yesterday was a scant possibility that never materialized. Today is a much stronger potential.

Impulse thundershowers (AKA pulse storms) may swing through and would offer up storms that could crest over the "severe" margin in a hurry – this is the sort of day where the adage of "If you don’t like the weather in Calgary, wait five minutes" could be on display, as the sky west of the city could look calm one moment, but erupt into a storm a moment after. These storms may continue to develop well into the evening, with severe weather possible nearing midnight further north along the QEII.

2300 UTC is 1700 MST, or 5:00 pm.

There is a non-zero chance of tornado development in a corridor just east of Calgary, as well, including Strathmore. This same zone could produce ping-pong ball to egg-sized hail.

This is all caused by a large trough that will continue setting in as the week digs forward. Harkening back to the first paragraph, I noted: we continue to see a greater chance for afternoon storms moving forward to a peak Friday. After that, we’ll calm down and stay calm for a few days.

Here’s our forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy, afternoon/evening thundershower potential

Daytime high: 26°

Evening: thundershowers possible, low 14°

Thursday:

Partly cloudy, afternoon/evening thundershowers

Daytime high: 25°

Evening: mainly clear, low 11°

Friday:

Partly cloudy, afternoon/evening thundershowers

Daytime high: 22°

Evening: clearing, low 9°

Saturday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 21°

Evening: largely clear, low 10°

Sunday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 22°

Evening: largely clear, low 11°

Sharon in Pivot, Alberta, sent along this lovely shot of the Alberta sky near sunset yesterday.

