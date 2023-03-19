Wild West Baton twirling competition takes over Calgary

Athletes aged five to 23 were on the Genesis Centre gym floor looking to impress the judges with their skill, tricks and presentation Sunday. Athletes aged five to 23 were on the Genesis Centre gym floor looking to impress the judges with their skill, tricks and presentation Sunday.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina