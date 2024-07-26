Wildfire near Banff being held: Parks officials

Officials with Banff National Park say the Waputik Peak wildfire south of Hector Lake is being held.

It means the wildfire, which was sparked by lightning, is not likely to spread under the current conditions.

The fire remains six hectares in size, officials said.

Banff National Park said in a Friday update posted to social media that the blaze had seen approximately 10-15 mm of rain on Thursday.

"While conditions made it unsafe for crews to work on the fire, the rain and cooler temperatures greatly reduced fire activity," said the post.

Crews will spend Friday attempting to gain control of the fire with use of a helicopter.

There are no other wildfires burning in Banff National Park and officials say the Waputik Peak wildfire poses no threat to public safety or infrastructure in Lake Louise or the town of Banff.

A fire ban remains in place in Banff National Park.

You can report any wildfires, illegal campfires or suspicious smoke to Parks Canada's Emergency Dispatch by calling 403-762-4506.

You can also sign up for Voyent Alert to receive emergency information in Banff National Park by visiting https://voyent-alert.com/community/#registration.