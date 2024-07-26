CALGARY
Calgary

    • Wildfire near Banff being held: Parks officials

    A photo of the Waputik Peak wildfire south of Hector Lake shared by Banff National Park in a July 26 Facebook update. A photo of the Waputik Peak wildfire south of Hector Lake shared by Banff National Park in a July 26 Facebook update.
    Share

    Officials with Banff National Park say the Waputik Peak wildfire south of Hector Lake is being held.

    It means the wildfire, which was sparked by lightning, is not likely to spread under the current conditions.

    The fire remains six hectares in size, officials said.

    Banff National Park said in a Friday update posted to social media that the blaze had seen approximately 10-15 mm of rain on Thursday.

    "While conditions made it unsafe for crews to work on the fire, the rain and cooler temperatures greatly reduced fire activity," said the post.

    Crews will spend Friday attempting to gain control of the fire with use of a helicopter.

    There are no other wildfires burning in Banff National Park and officials say the Waputik Peak wildfire poses no threat to public safety or infrastructure in Lake Louise or the town of Banff.

    A fire ban remains in place in Banff National Park.

    You can report any wildfires, illegal campfires or suspicious smoke to Parks Canada's Emergency Dispatch by calling 403-762-4506.

    You can also sign up for Voyent Alert to receive emergency information in Banff National Park by visiting https://voyent-alert.com/community/#registration.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'He was just gone': Police ramp up search for vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga, Ont.

    Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News