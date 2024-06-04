CALGARY
Calgary

    • Wildfire officials concerned over 'very little precipitation' in Calgary Forest Area

    Officials say an abandoned campfire is to blame for a wildfire near Fisher Creek, west of Millarville on Sunday, June 2. (Supplied/Alberta Wildfire) Officials say an abandoned campfire is to blame for a wildfire near Fisher Creek, west of Millarville on Sunday, June 2. (Supplied/Alberta Wildfire)
    Share

    Alberta Wildfire says another unattended campfire could have led to devastating circumstances in the Calgary Forest Area this weekend.

    Officials say on Sunday night, a campfire was left burning near Fisher Creek, west of Millarville, and spread while it was abandoned.

    A team of four wildland firefighters attended the scene and put it out before it grew too large.

    Officials say the conditions are ripe for wildfires in the region.

    "Very little precipitation has been registered in our gauges over the past week leading to a slow climb in wildfire danger. Although the heavier fuels remain moist, fine fuels are drying out and can support fast moving surface fires," officials said.

    The wildfire was limited to 0.2 hectares in size.

    Meanwhile, a wildfire north of Ghost River, detected last week, has been extinguished at 6.06 hectares, the agency said.

    More than two dozen wildland firefighters and two helicopters were deployed to fight that fire.

    The cause is still under investigation.

    The weather forecast for the Calgary Forest Area is expected to be dry with little to no rain.

    The Calgary Forest Area includes a large area in southwestern Alberta, stretching from areas west of Carstairs, Cochrane and Calgary, down to west of Pincher Creek.

    The overall wildfire danger remains mostly moderate, with some areas of high to very high risk.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Feature Report

    Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal

    Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News