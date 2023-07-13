Wildfire smoke causes poor air quality in Calgary

An air quality advisory was issued Thursday for Calgary and many other Alberta communities because of wildfires.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said the conditions could be "harmful to everyone's health."

"People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke," the agency wrote in a statement.

Calgary's air quality health index (AQHI) rating is currently listed at seven, or high risk.

Communities further north, such as Grande Prairie, Fort McMurray and Fort Chipewyan are all listed at 10 or 10+ on the AQHI.

ECCC advised residents to consider stopping outdoor activities, take steps to ensure indoor air is clean and take frequent breaks from the smoke if there is a need to be outside.

WILDFIRES BURNING

According to the province, there are 115 active wildfires burning in Alberta. Thirteen are considered to be out of control.

Strong winds have brought smoke into the city.

Calgary's poor air is expected to persist until at least Friday night.

