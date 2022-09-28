Wildlife education program celebrating 25 years of taking students out of the classroom

Grade 6 students take their classroom outside as part of the CPAWS outdoor education program that's celebrating 25 years of teaching in southern Alberta. Grade 6 students take their classroom outside as part of the CPAWS outdoor education program that's celebrating 25 years of teaching in southern Alberta.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 km/h).

This image provided by the Naples Fire Rescue Department shows a firefighter carrying gear in water from the storm surge from Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in Naples, Fla. Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwestern Florida as a massive Category 4 storm. (Naples Fire Department via AP)

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina