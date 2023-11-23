Wildlife encounters prompt calls for waste bylaw in Bragg Creek

Bears are often spotted in Bragg Creek but the community has no rules about trash bins and that’s a big concern for some residents worried about wild animals becoming habituated to people.

Rocky View County is considering a proposal to add a waste bylaw to enforce trash disposal in areas including Bragg Creek.

“We are the only community in the area that doesn’t have a waste bylaw,” said Renee Delorme, head of Bragg Creek Wild, the community organization which pitched the bylaw.

They think the current situation is dangerous for animals and people.

“We call it bait and wait,” said Lucy Curtis, with Bragg Creek Wild.

“We have a situation where we have attractants and they’re not being contained as they should," she said, "so we teach wildlife that it’s easy food and we’ve had just too many of these situations and we’re hoping to have some bylaws put in place to help us get on top of this.”

When wild animals are protecting prized food or no longer see humans as a threat, pets and people could be at risk.

Habituated animals are often euthanized, according to experts.

It happened to a bear in Bragg Creek in 2022.

Bears are spotted frequently in the Bragg Creek area

“There was a clear instance of garbage being kept outside that attracted a mama bear and in the end she had to be destroyed,” said Renee Delorme with Bragg Creek Wild, who added that the bear’s three cubs.. disappeared soon after.

BEAR-PROOF BINS

Bragg Creek Wild wants mandatory bear-proof bins.

Some manufacturers even have their models tested by previous problem bears now in captivity.

Many communities including Canmore made the switch.

“Those bear-proof bins.. there's money involved, There's infrastructure involved, procedures, and that takes some time, but it's definitely, definitely worthwhile,” said Nick de Ruyter, program director for WildSmart, a wildlife conservation organization at the Biosphere Institute of the Bow Valley.

Canmore has bear-proof bins where residents need to drop off their waste, but some communities have opted for bear-proof curbside bins instead.

The lack of a waste bylaw has Bragg Creek Wild concerned about wildlife becoming habituated to finding food in the trash.

It’s not just garbage - bird seed, pet food and off-leash pets also attract wild animals and could lead to dangerous encounters.

A cougar has killed several dogs in the Bragg Creek area in the past few weeks.

“We’ve had 13 deaths and we’ve had one dog attacked twice,” said Curtis.

She explained the cougar first killed a small unleashed dog but most recently attacked a large dog while a man was holding its leash.

Experts say habituated animals often become bolder.

"That's where we get into trouble because they might act defensive of that food source,” said de Ruyter.

“Someone could get hurt or killed.”

Concerns about habituated animals is why Bragg Creek Wild wants clear rules for residents, businesses and visitors about waste disposal.

"If we had a bylaw, something we could point to, or educate (with), I think people would follow it," said Curtis.

“I don’t think people want to create issues.”

Rocky View County sent CTV a statement saying it acknowledges the request from Bragg Creek Wild for a new garbage/refuse bylaw and are looking into it and are committed to collaborating with the community to address these concerns.

No timeline has been provided.