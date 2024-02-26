CALGARY
    • Wind chill in the -20s expected for Tuesday

    Calgary will have another cold one on Tuesday, with wind chill well into the -20s for the day.

    Calgary weather day planner for Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2024. (CTV News)

    Midweek we will warm up for a couple days before the next system rolls in later on Thursday.

    We will likely kick it off with a little rain on Thursday, then switch to snow.

    We’re not expecting huge amounts, but every little bit of moisture helps.

    The system will usher in a cold air mass on Friday, which starts a five-day cool down with daytime highs below freezing that will continue into next week.

    Calgary five-day forecast for Feb. 27 to March 2, 2024. (CTV News)

    Dwight Bishop took this stunning shot on Sunday.

    (Submitted by: Dwight Bishop)

