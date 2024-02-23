CALGARY
Calgary

    • Wind, snow and winter set to return to Calgary for weekend

    Share

    Friday came with a high of 11 C and lots of sun…don’t expect that tomorrow.

    The high tomorrow will be 0 but that will be before 6 a.m. Most of the day will be -2 C with a wind chill of -8 (quite different than Friday). We will also be gusty (NE 40 km/h at times) and pick up a couple centimetres of snow.

    Temperatures will be cooler this weekend in Calgary

    There are two waves of snow. heading our way The first on Saturday, and the second Saturday night through Monday. Here is the breakdown of snowfall to expect in Calgary:

    Snow is expected Saturday and Sunday for Calgary

    Temperatures will be all over the place these next five days. Normal temps on Saturday, then warm again Sunday.

    Believe it or not, we haven’t had temperatures dip into the minus double digits the entire month of February…Mother Nature will make sure she sneaks it into the last week of the month.

    Expect a two-day burst of frigid weather for Monday and Tuesday before things return to seasonal norms Wednesday.

    The cold snap will last until mid-week

    Pic of the day showing the wind blowing snow off the mountains, taken by Brian Rushfeldt.

    Our pic of the day from Brian Rushfeldt

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare

    The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    • Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare

      The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.

    • Sault man acquitted of rape after his accuser dies

      A Sault Ste. Marie man has been acquitted of rape, in part, because his accuser passed away before the start of the trial. WARNING: This story contains details of sexual assault which may be disturbing to some readers.

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News