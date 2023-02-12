Wind warning issued for southern Alberta communities

Wind warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for a number of southern Alberta communities including Okotoks, High River, Claresholm and the Crowsnest Pass area.

Strong southwesterly winds gusting to 90 km/h are predicted to develop later Sunday evening.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," it said. "Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Motorists, especially in high profile vehicles, may expect hazardous driving conditions on highways subject to strong cross winds."

Communities include the following:

Foothills County near Cayley;

Foothills County near High River and Aldersyde;

Foothills County near Longview and Eden Valley Reserve;

Foothills County near Okotoks and De Winton;

Foothills County near Priddis and Brown-Lowery Provincial Park;

Foothills County near Turner Valley and Black Diamond;

M.D. of Willow Creek near Claresholm and Stavely;

M.D. of Willow Creek near Nanton and Parkland; and

Rocky View County near Bragg Creek and Tsuu T'ina Reserve

A wind warning has also been issued for Cardston, Fort Macleod and Magrath, with winds predicted to hit 100 km/h Sunday night.

Communities include the following:

Blood Reserve 148 including Stand Off;

Cardston County near Cardston and Carway;

Cardston County near Del Bonita and Kimball;

Cardston County near Hill Spring and Glenwood;

Cardston County near Magrath and Woolford Prov. Park;

Cardston County near Mountain View and Beazer;

M.D. of Willow Creek near Fort Macleod;

M.D. of Willow Creek near Granum and Peigan Timber Limit;

M.D. of Pincher Creek near Beauvais Lake Prov. Park;

M.D. of Pincher Creek near Cowley Burmis and Maycroft;

M.D. of Pincher Creek near Pincher Creek and Twin Butte;

M.D. of Ranchland;

Municipality of Crowsnest Pass including Coleman and Frank;

Piikani Reserve; and

Waterton Lakes National Park and Blood Reserve 148A

The heavy winds are predicted to ease by Monday morning.