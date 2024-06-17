Winning $66M Lotto 6-49 ticket purchased in Calgary

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Calgary just won $66 million.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) says the ticket, purchased somewhere in the city, won the June 15 Lotto 6-49 Gold Ball draw.

"So whether you’re a resident or were just passing through, if you picked up a ticket, you’d better check it," the WCLC said in a Monday news release.

This win comes just over six months after the Gold Ball was first won in Calgary.

In that case, a group of three former co-workers shared $50 million from the Dec. 9, 2023 draw.

The WCLC says Saturday's $66-million prize is record-breaking, larger than all other Lotto 6-49 prizes handed out across the Prairies.

The winning Gold Ball selection for Saturday, June 15 was 25057749-01.

The owner of the winning ticket is asked to call the WCLC's player care line at 1-800-665-3313.