Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Alberta

There may be some big changes in store for the winner or winners of a record-setting lottery win, with the ticket being sold in Alberta.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) reported that a ticket holder somewhere in Alberta outside both Calgary and Edmonton won the $70-million jackpot for Friday's Lotto Max.

The winning numbers in the draw were 7, 10, 18, 29, 38, 43, 50 and the bonus number was 41.

Several other million-dollar prizes were handed out in the draw, including to one lucky Edmonton ticketholder.

The new win surpasses the previous record set by a Calgary winner in October 2019, who won $65 million.

Tai Trinh, 63, won his prize from a $6 quick pick ticket at a northeast Calgary gas station.

Another winner, Bon Truong of Edmonton, won $60 million in the draw on Oct. 26, 2018.

Truong waited 10 months before claiming his prize.

According to the lottery's rules, winners must claim all lottery prizes within one year of the draw date.

WCLC data shows 56 Albertans won prizes of $1 million or more in 2021, including a winner in Pincher Creek, Alta., who took home $34,162,116.30.

Full details of Friday's Lotto Max win can be found online.