CALGARY
Calgary

    • Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket bought in Alberta

    A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw.
    Someone in Alberta, outside of Edmonton and Calgary, is waking up $70 million richer on Wednesday.

    According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC), there was one winning ticket in Tuesday night's Lotto Max draw and it was sold somewhere in the province.

    The game's second prize, a ticket that match six of seven numbers plus the bonus number, was sold in Calgary, the website says.

    That lucky player is entitled to $284,899.70.

    The winning numbers from Tuesday's main draw were 2, 9, 10, 14, 42, 43, 44 and the bonus number was 25.

    There was only one Maxmillion prize handed out in Tuesday's draw and it was shared by two players in Ontario who will each walk away with $500,000.

    The WCLC has not released any information about the grand prize winner.

