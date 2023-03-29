Winnipeg man arrested in Alberta sexual assault

A Winnipeg man has been arrested by Alberta RCMP in connection with a sexual assault that took place almost 20 years ago.

Officials say Three Hills RCMP were notified on June 10, 2021, about an alleged historical sexual assault.

Police say four victims came forward and said they had been assaulted multiple times at Three Hill's Prairie College between 2002 and 2004.

Derek Taplin, a 43-year-old Winnipeg resident, was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant on March 28 in connection with the investigation.

Taplin is charged with:

Four counts of sexual exploitation;

Four counts of sexual interference;

Four counts of sexual assault; and

Four counts of invitation to sexual touching.

Police say Taplin is being escorted back to Alberta for a court hearing, adding the investigation is ongoing. They believe there may be additional victims.

"Sexual assault is a serious crime, and the Three Hills RCMP investigates every complaint thoroughly, with the utmost professionalism and care. A complaint for sexual offences can be made at any time, no matter how far back the incident happened," police said in a release.

RCMP says additional victims or anyone with additional information about the case to contact them by calling 403-443-5539. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online.