With six dogs dead, a cougar warning has been issued west of Calgary

Bragg Creek residents are keeping their dogs closer after several pets have been killed by a cougar.

"Six over the last three months and this last week, there were three, which is why we've had to bring in Fish and Wildlife," said Lucy Curtis with Bragg Creek Wild.

"(I) take extra precautions and keep (the dogs) as close as I can. I mean, really, that's all you can do is just be aware," said resident Matt Reeder.

Officials believe it is all the work of one cougar, which may be injured.

"Potentially, it's injured and that might be the reason it's acting in an unusual manner," Curtis said.

"Or, it's acting in a way that's learned and unfortunately, these are our pets."

Warning signs and traps have been set up after four dogs were killed in Bragg Creek and two in Tsuu'tina.

Neighbours say the types of dogs range in size.

One was a rottweiler.

All of the attacks happened between dusk and dawn, which is when cougars hunt.

Longtime residents say that's why they always keep dogs on leashes when it's dark.

"There's always been cougars here. When we let our dogs out at night, we have the dog on a leash and I go with it," said resident Susan Norrie.

Now, they are also using leashes during the day, since there may be a habituated cougar in the area.

"I've never personally seen a circumstance out here where a cougar has taken this many animals or has become habituated in the manner that this one has," Curtis said.

Officials say if pets have to go out in the dark, keep them on leashes and carry a flashlight and bear spray.