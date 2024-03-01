CALGARY
    • Woman, 26, killed in crash near Bowden, Alta.: RCMP

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    A woman was killed in a crash west of Bowden, Alta., on Thursday afternoon.

    In a news release, RCMP said it responded to a crash on Highway 587 between Range Roads 44 and Range Road 45 around 3:20 p.m.

    The collision involved a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle.

    The driver of the passenger vehicle, a 26-year-old woman from Caroline, Alta., was declared dead at the scene.

    RCMP said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

    Bowden is located approximately 45 kilometres south of Red Deer.

