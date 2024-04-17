Woman, 61, killed in crash north of Coaldale, Alta.: RCMP

An Alberta woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on a highway north of Coaldale, Alta., on Wednesday morning.

RCMP said the three-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 845, south of Highway 519, on Nolan’s Bridge.

A 61-year-old woman from Foothills County was declared dead at the scene by EMS.

Highway 845 was closed at the scene of the crash for several hours but has since reopened.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist was called to the scene to investigate.

Coaldale is located approximately 227 kilometres southeast of Calgary.