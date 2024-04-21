Woman found dead Sunday morning in Calgary community of Redstone, man in custody

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead early Sunday in the northeast Calgary community of Redstone.

At about 9:20 a.m., officers were called to a residence on the 100 block of Redstone Common N.E. for reports of a woman in medical distress.

Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and she was declared dead on scene.

A man was taken into custody in relation to what police say is a suspicious death investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted Tuesday.

Redstone resident Satvir Singh, who lives nearby, said the incident was quite shocking.

"I just woke up in the morning and saw police cars everywhere," Singh said. "They just put one guy in the car and called backup and another police car came in."

Satvir Singh, a Redstone resident, said the neighbourhood is usually quiet and unremarkable.

He said nothing like that had ever happened in his neighbourhood.

"I have never seen this happen since (moving here) in 2017," he said. "Now, I am worried."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.