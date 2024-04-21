CALGARY
Calgary

    • Woman found dead Sunday morning in Calgary community of Redstone, man in custody

    A woman was found dead Sunday in the Redstone community of northeast Calgary. A woman was found dead Sunday in the Redstone community of northeast Calgary.
    Share

    Police are investigating after a woman was found dead early Sunday in the northeast Calgary community of Redstone.

    At about 9:20 a.m., officers were called to a residence on the 100 block of Redstone Common N.E. for reports of a woman in medical distress.

    Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and she was declared dead on scene.

    A man was taken into custody in relation to what police say is a suspicious death investigation.

    An autopsy will be conducted Tuesday.

    Redstone resident Satvir Singh, who lives nearby, said the incident was quite shocking.

    "I just woke up in the morning and saw police cars everywhere," Singh said. "They just put one guy in the car and called backup and another police car came in."

    Satvir Singh, a Redstone resident, said the neighbourhood is usually quiet and unremarkable.

    He said nothing like that had ever happened in his neighbourhood.

    "I have never seen this happen since (moving here) in 2017," he said. "Now, I am worried."

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News