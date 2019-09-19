Police found a woman unconscious and trapped inside an SUV that had left Highway 2 and rolled south of Olds on Wednesday evening, shearing off a power pole.

The crash happened about 8:45 p.m. on Highway 2A near Township Road 320.

Police said the SUV left the highway and rolled into a ditch during a severe thunderstorm.

The female driver was transported to hospital in Didsbury with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic was re-routed for about three hours.

Police said the bad weather is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Olds is about 96 kilometres north of Calgary.