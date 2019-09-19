Woman found trapped in SUV after vehicle rolled into ditch south of Olds
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 8:39AM MDT
Police found a woman unconscious and trapped inside an SUV that had left Highway 2 and rolled south of Olds on Wednesday evening, shearing off a power pole.
The crash happened about 8:45 p.m. on Highway 2A near Township Road 320.
Police said the SUV left the highway and rolled into a ditch during a severe thunderstorm.
The female driver was transported to hospital in Didsbury with non-life threatening injuries.
Traffic was re-routed for about three hours.
Police said the bad weather is believed to have been a factor in the crash.
Olds is about 96 kilometres north of Calgary.