Woman in serious condition after early morning stabbing

Calgary police say a woman in her 30s was stabbed in Monterey Park early Monday. Calgary police say a woman in her 30s was stabbed in Monterey Park early Monday.

Top Kremlin critic convicted of treason, given 25 years

A Russian court convicted a top opposition activist of treason on Monday for publicly denouncing Moscow's war in Ukraine and sentenced him to 25 years in prison. It was the latest move in the Kremlin's relentless crackdown on anyone who dares to criticize the invasion.

Hockey Canada has regained its national funding from Ottawa

The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada. Hockey Canada made the announcement Sunday, adding Canadian sport minister Pascale St-Onge made it official, before the Canada-United States gold medal game at the world women's hockey championship.

  • Teen arrested in Laval after man stabbed in his home

    A teenage girl was arrested early Monday morning after a man was stabbed in his home. Laval police (SPL) said a 911 call just after midnight reported the assault, and officers arrived at the scene on Blaise Street in the Sainte Rose district.

  • Free shingles vaccination coming next month for those deemed more vulnerable

    The Quebec government announced Monday that free shingles vaccination for Quebecers aged 80 and over and immunocompromised people aged 18 and over will be available next month. The free shingles vaccination for certain seniors was provided for in the last budget presented to the national assembly by Finance Minister Éric Girard. At the time, the minister said his government planned to spend $124.6 million over five years to provide the free shingles vaccine to 800,000 people.

