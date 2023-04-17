Woman in serious condition after early morning stabbing
Police are on scene in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Monterey Park, where they say a woman was stabbed.
Officials told CTV News a woman in her 30s was stabbed in a park at 4:30 a.m.
There are no details about what led up to the attack, but EMS took the victim to Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition.
She's since been upgraded to serious, but stable, condition.
Police are searching the scene for evidence and are working to speak with possible witnesses.
It's not known if there are any suspects.
The investigation is ongoing.
(With files from Austin Lee)
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | With strike mandate in hand, federal union expected to make an announcement Monday
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | With strike mandate in hand, federal union expected to make an announcement Monday
Canada's largest federal public service union is expected to reveal what came of last-ditch talks over the weekend after threatening the largest strike against a single employer in Canada's history.
In poor neighbourhoods, newborns in immigrant families have better health outcomes: study
In Ontario's poorest neighbourhoods, newborns of non-refugee immigrant mothers face a lower risk of serious illness and death than those born to Canadian-born parents, according to a study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal on Monday.
Internal audit raises red flags over maintenance of graves, cemeteries for veterans
An internal report by Veterans Affairs Canada is raising red flags over the country's military graves and cemeteries, warning that more permanent funding is needed to keep them from falling into disrepair.
Indigenous people more likely to be hospitalized with influenza: study
Indigenous groups are disproportionately impacted by influenza in numerous countries worldwide, including Canada, according to the first study to measure this issue on such a wide scale.
Top Kremlin critic convicted of treason, given 25 years
A Russian court convicted a top opposition activist of treason on Monday for publicly denouncing Moscow's war in Ukraine and sentenced him to 25 years in prison. It was the latest move in the Kremlin's relentless crackdown on anyone who dares to criticize the invasion.
Elon Musk's SpaceX set for debut flight of Starship rocket system to space
Elon Musk's SpaceX made final preparations early on Monday to launch its powerful new Starship rocket system to space for the first time, on a brief but highly anticipated uncrewed test flight from the Gulf Coast of Texas.
Norse colonists in Greenland imported North American timber longer than suspected: study
New research has provided a clue into the extent that Norse colonists on Greenland used imported timber from not just northern Europe but also North America.
Hockey Canada has regained its national funding from Ottawa
The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada. Hockey Canada made the announcement Sunday, adding Canadian sport minister Pascale St-Onge made it official, before the Canada-United States gold medal game at the world women's hockey championship.
'The Phantom of the Opera' closes on Broadway after 35 years
The final curtain came down Sunday on New York's production of 'The Phantom of the Opera,' ending Broadway's longest-running show with thunderous standing ovations, champagne toasts and gold and silver confetti bursting from its famous chandelier.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | With strike mandate in hand, federal union expected to make an announcement Monday
Canada's largest federal public service union is expected to reveal what came of last-ditch talks over the weekend after threatening the largest strike against a single employer in Canada's history.
-
'Ready to go': Kane, Oilers excited to start playoff run against Kings
The Edmonton Oilers are excited to start another playoff run after falling just short of the Stanley Cup Finals last year.
-
2 adults, 3 children OK after rollover on Anthony Henday Drive
A family of five was taken to hospital as precaution after a rollover on Anthony Henday Drive on Sunday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Legendary broadcaster Red Robinson honoured at memorial
Nearly 300 people gathered to pay tribute to legendary broadcaster Red Robinson.
-
No end in sight as Fraser Valley transit strike nears one-month mark
It’s been four weeks since transit workers in the Fraser Valley walked off the job, and it doesn’t appear they’ll be going back anytime soon.
-
39th annual Vancouver Sun Run draws over 35,000 participants
This year’s Vancouver Sun Run drew over 35,000 people to the downtown core.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia school support staff rally ahead of looming strike
A Saturday rally in Dartmouth was organized by CUPE to show that if the province doesn’t meet their demands, school support staff in Nova Scotia will go on strike.
-
Acclaimed author, Order of Canada recipient Joan Clark dead at 88
Joan Clark, acclaimed Canadian author and Order of Canada recipient, has died. She was 88.
-
New Brunswick’s River Watch warns of potential flooding in Gagetown
This week, New Brunswick's River Watch is keeping an eye on warm temperatures and rain that could bring flooding to Gagetown.
Vancouver Island
-
Grieving father finds healing by helping hundreds in need
Howie Allan is on an unexpected journey that began where life often ends.
-
Sooke parks closing for filming of 'popular TV series'
The District of Sooke is notifying community members that it will be closing down two scenic parks to accommodate the filming of a "popular TV series."
-
Steven Bacon sentenced to life in prison for murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang
Steven Bacon, the man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang in 2017, has received a life sentence.
Toronto
-
Toronto's cherry blossoms are set to bloom early this year — here's when
Toronto’s cherry blossom trees are predicted to blossom earlier than usual this year, according to the organization that monitors the High Park Sakuras.
-
Stephen Lecce to introduce education legislation Monday
Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce is scheduled to introduce legislation at Queen’s Park Monday.
-
Olivia Chow to make announcement in Toronto, fuelling speculation of mayoral bid
Toronto may have a new, high-profile competitor in the race to become the city's next mayor.
Montreal
-
Quebec boy breathing on his own after court-ordered extubation
The Quebec child who was extubated following a court ruling earlier this year is breathing on his own and will return home on Monday, according to his mother.
-
Teen arrested in Laval after man stabbed in his home
A teenage girl was arrested early Monday morning after a man was stabbed in his home. Laval police (SPL) said a 911 call just after midnight reported the assault, and officers arrived at the scene on Blaise Street in the Sainte Rose district.
-
Free shingles vaccination coming next month for those deemed more vulnerable
The Quebec government announced Monday that free shingles vaccination for Quebecers aged 80 and over and immunocompromised people aged 18 and over will be available next month. The free shingles vaccination for certain seniors was provided for in the last budget presented to the national assembly by Finance Minister Éric Girard. At the time, the minister said his government planned to spend $124.6 million over five years to provide the free shingles vaccine to 800,000 people.
Ottawa
-
LIVE AT 9 A.M.
LIVE AT 9 A.M. | PSAC to provide update on contract talks with 155,000 workers in legal strike position
Public Service Alliance of Canada national president Chris Aylward and other union officials will hold a media conference at 9 a.m. to discuss negotiations with Treasury Board and the Canada Revenue Agency.
-
SIU investigating after driver fleeing police hits pedestrian
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding a collision in Westboro that sent a pedestrian to hospital.
-
Hockey Canada has regained its national funding from Ottawa
The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada. Hockey Canada made the announcement Sunday, adding Canadian sport minister Pascale St-Onge made it official, before the Canada-United States gold medal game at the world women's hockey championship.
Kitchener
-
Hospitals in Waterloo region consider dropping certain masking requirements starting Monday
For the first time in more than three years, masks will no longer be required in some Ontario hospitals.
-
Upgrades to Waterloo crematorium to be voted on by council
Waterloo city council will be voting on upgrades to the Parkview crematorium, including an additional request for funding.
-
Crash closes road in Woolwich Township
A crash has closed a stretch of road in Woolwich Township on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Report finds Saskatoon police failed to provide key information to a victim of crime
The Saskatoon Police Service has updated its policies around the control of personal information following a complaint with its professional standards office, according to a report to the Board of Police Commissioners.
-
OUTSaskatoon appoints interim director after mass layoffs in March
Saskatoon’s leading 2SLGBTQ+ organization has appointed a new interim director.
-
'There's been too many snafus by the City of Saskatoon': Residents frustrated with green cart rollout
The green cart program has rolled out in Saskatoon, but some residents aren't happy.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man charged with drug trafficking, $7K in drugs, cash seized
A 63-year-old northern Ont. man accused of drug dealing has been arrested as police seize $4,500 in suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, and opioids.
-
How long you can use your vintage Tupperware and other plastic food storage products
Since Tupperware, the iconic kitchen brand that's been a household name for decades, signalled recently that it might be going out of business, you might be wondering how long your stash of its food storage containers is safe to use — especially if it's vintage.
-
Thousands descend on northern Ont. to celebrate all things geeky
What started as a small comic book convention a decade ago has grown into a two-day event, attracting thousands of fans from all over.
Winnipeg
-
Police tape off riverbank near Waterfront Drive
Winnipeg police have cordoned off a section of riverbank in Point Douglas for an ongoing investigation.
-
'A great opportunity': Downtown bars preparing for Jets whiteout party boost
With thousands of people set to come downtown to take part in Winnipeg Jets whiteout celebrations, restaurants and bars are looking to score some extra business.
-
Hockey Canada has regained its national funding from Ottawa
The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada. Hockey Canada made the announcement Sunday, adding Canadian sport minister Pascale St-Onge made it official, before the Canada-United States gold medal game at the world women's hockey championship.
Regina
-
'Avoid the area': Regina police operation underway in central Regina
The public is asked to avoid the area of the 800 block of Angus Street as police conduct a criminal investigation in the area.
-
'A piece of home away from home': Ukrainian Orthodox Easter celebrated in Regina
Hundreds of Ukrainians gathered at St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church on Sunday in celebration of "Velykden" or Ukrainian Orthodox Easter.
-
Driver near Regina caught travelling 30 km/h over speed limit with 6 active suspensions
Regina police caught up to a driver travelling a little too fast over the weekend and quickly learned they were not even supposed to be on the road.