Woman in serious condition after oxygen tank explodes in East Village

A woman was taken to hospital in serious condition after an oxygen tank exploded in an East Village retirement home Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Geo C King Tower in the 800 block of Sixth Street S.E. at around 6 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Calgary Police Service officials tell CTV News the explosion was reportedly the result of an older woman smoking next to an oxygen tank.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.