    Woman injured in stabbing at southeast Calgary apartment building

    A stabbing inside a southeast Calgary apartment building sent one woman to hospital on Friday evening.
    A stabbing inside a southeast Calgary apartment building sent one woman to hospital on Friday evening.

    She is in stable condition.

    It happened around 6:45 p.m. at 380 Quarry Way S.E.

    Calgary police say the incident was domestic in nature and they are searching for a suspect, who fled before officers arrived.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

