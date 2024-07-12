Woman injured in stabbing at southeast Calgary apartment building

A stabbing inside a southeast Calgary apartment building sent one woman to hospital on Friday evening.

She is in stable condition.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. at 380 Quarry Way S.E.

Calgary police say the incident was domestic in nature and they are searching for a suspect, who fled before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.