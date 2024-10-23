CALGARY
Calgary

    • Woman killed in pedestrian crash in Okotoks

    RCMP generic Alberta
    Share

    Police say a pedestrian died after she and another woman were hit by a vehicle in Okotoks on Tuesday night.

    Officers were called to 15 Street near the Okotoks Badminton Centre at about 8:30 p.m.

    Officials say a northbound vehicle struck two pedestrians that police believe were walking in the road.

    One of the pedestrians, a 52-year-old woman from Eden Valley, Alta., died at the scene.

    The other, a 25-year-old woman from Okotoks, was taken to a Calgary hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News