Woman killed in pedestrian crash in Okotoks

Police say a pedestrian died after she and another woman were hit by a vehicle in Okotoks on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to 15 Street near the Okotoks Badminton Centre at about 8:30 p.m.

Officials say a northbound vehicle struck two pedestrians that police believe were walking in the road.

One of the pedestrians, a 52-year-old woman from Eden Valley, Alta., died at the scene.

The other, a 25-year-old woman from Okotoks, was taken to a Calgary hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.