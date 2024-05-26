CALGARY
Calgary

    • Woman missing from Sage Hill found: Calgary police

    Calgary police
    Share

    Police have located a woman who went missing from northwest Calgary.

    The woman was last seen in the community of Sage Hill on Friday afternoon.

    In an update on Sunday, police said the woman had been found.

    No further details are being released.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Some birds may use 'mental time travel,' study finds

    Real quick — what did you have for lunch yesterday? Were you with anyone? Where were you? Can you picture the scene? The ability to remember things that happened to you in the past, especially to go back and recall little incidental details, is a hallmark of what psychologists call episodic memory — and new research indicates that it’s an ability humans may share with birds called Eurasian jays.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News