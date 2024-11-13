Woman wanted by Lethbridge police

Lethbridge police are looking for a woman wanted on outstanding warrants.

Officials say Layla Grace Whelan, 36, was originally arrested and charged in connection with a break-and-enter on July 6.

Police say she was granted bail last month, but soon breached one of the conditions of her release.

Whelan's current whereabouts are unknown and attempts to locate her have not been successful, police said.

Anyone who know where she could be is asked to call police at 403-328-4444.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com or by calling 1-800-222-8477.