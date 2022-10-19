Women in Need Society launches grocery gift card campaign to fight food insecurity

Calgary's Women in Need Society (WINS) is launching a campaign to collect grocery gift cards to support women experiencing food insecurity.

The Dignity for All campaign is aimed at assisting Calgary families struggling to keep up with the rising cost of food, which has resulted in 20.3 per cent of Alberta households experiencing food insecurity.

WINS is also offering food bank referrals, access to a number of food pantries and after-school snack support at four different community resource hub locations.

While helpful, the organization is also struggling to accommodate Calgary's diverse population, which features a highly varied diet.

By launching its Dignity for All program, WINS hopes to redirect resources toward families that will better be able to meet unique dietary needs.

"We want to provide individuals with a barrier-free option to access food that accounts for their allergies, intolerances, and health issues with dignity," WINS CEO Karen Ramchuk said in a release. "To support this need, WINS is asking for gift card donations so that women in need can have the freedom of shopping for groceries of their choice."

Calgarians can donate grocery gift cards at any WINS thrift store in the city.

Financial donations can also be made online at the WINS website.

WINS also needs men's and women's sweaters and furniture to sell as part of its House to Home program at its six Calgary thrift stores.

“When Calgarians donate items, shop our stores and support our campaigns, they are directly benefiting women in our community, making our city a stronger, more resilient place," said Ramchuk.

WINS store proceeds go toward programs, resources and employment programs.