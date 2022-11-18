Women making small gains, but still troublingly under-represented in corporate boardrooms

Kelly Schmitt, CEO of Calgary-based tech firm Benevity, is seen in an undated handout photo. It's been eight years since Canadian securities regulators instituted so-called "comply or explain" rules in an effort to increase the number of women in the nation's corporate boardrooms and executive offices. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Benevity) Kelly Schmitt, CEO of Calgary-based tech firm Benevity, is seen in an undated handout photo. It's been eight years since Canadian securities regulators instituted so-called "comply or explain" rules in an effort to increase the number of women in the nation's corporate boardrooms and executive offices. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Benevity)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina