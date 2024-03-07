Women’s Fighting Championship takes over Stampede Park Saturday night

It’s fight night in Calgary on Saturday—for females.

The Pallas Athena’s Women’s Fighting Championship is back in Calgary for the third time.

The fights will take place at the Nutrien Western Event Centre at Stampede Park.

There will be 11 bouts on the card, featuring some of the world’s best female mixed martial arts fighters.

Chris Cyborg is in the city helping promote the fight and Felicia Spencer will be one of the commentators Saturday night.

They were both great fighters and paved the way for other women in this sport.

“It’s very exciting,” said Cyborg. “People love to watch women’s MMA and they have a lot of girls (becoming involved).

“Before, when I’ve gone to do seminars, you’d have more guys than girls but now, you have more girls than guys in the class, so this is amazing."

“Now, when I go to a gym there’s almost always a woman there,” said Spencer. “In my gym and a lot of gyms. There’s a lot of women there – so if you’re curious about what it’s like, you should definitely go check it out. The sport has grown so much and there’s so many opportunities now that there weren’t in the past.”

Doors open at 4 p.m. Saturday. Cyborg and Chuck Lidell will be there for a meet-and-greet and the fights start at 5 p.m., including a pair of Calgarians on the card, Stephanie Quigg and Sahez Lohat.

With files from Glenn Campbell