Women's soccer league organizers aim for 2025 kickoff

More details were revealed Friday about the plan for a pro women's soccer club in Calgary.

The Foothills Soccer Club intends to be one of the founding members of an eight-team league.

Friday, former national team player Diana Matheson was in Calgary to promote the plan. She's one of the founders of "Project 8," the organization behind the new league.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2025 and the Foothills Club says it will open opportunities for both women and girls.

Thanks so much for having me yesterday- it was so wonderful after a week+ of press to be on the ground with the team, people, and community that are the reasons why we do this. #ItsTime @Project8Sports https://t.co/zhRPD0Vhl4 — Diana Matheson (@dmatheson8) December 17, 2022

"I think it means them seeing themselves not just as a player, though," said Deanna Zumwalt, of the Foothills Club, " but as a coach, or a manager, or professional in the front office, or an executive in the C-suite, or an investor or owner."

Deanna Zumwalt, of the Foothills club in Calgary

Matheson praised the initiative of the new league.

"The leadership and bravery and passion and the vision that the folks in this room have for women's soccer in your country is unparalleled," she said.

The Foothills club hasn't decided what venue it will use yet. The only other confirmed team in the league will be run by the Vancouver Whitecaps.