Work begins on Foothills Athletic Park redevelopment

Crews began work at Foothills Athletic Park on Monday, a project that will eventually see a new multi-sport fieldhouse built in Calgary.

From now until the spring, workers will remove seating, ticket booths, concession buildings and washrooms from the facility.

The stadium's outfield wall will also be taken down.

The city says the redevelopment will include the construction of a new facility at the site.

The new building is expected to host year-round field sports, court sports and athletics.

The park's baseball diamond will be made available again in the spring after the removal work is completed and while the construction is ongoing.

The fieldhouse project, which is only partially funded thus far, is expected to take five years to complete once finances have been secured.

The City of Calgary has pledged $109 million toward the Foothills Athletic Park Master Plan and is waiting on similar commitments from the provincial and federal governments.