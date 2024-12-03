CALGARY
Calgary

    • Work begins on Foothills Athletic Park redevelopment

    The baseball diamond at Foothills Athletic Park will remain open while renovations are ongoing at the facility, the city said. The baseball diamond at Foothills Athletic Park will remain open while renovations are ongoing at the facility, the city said.
    Share

    Crews began work at Foothills Athletic Park on Monday, a project that will eventually see a new multi-sport fieldhouse built in Calgary.

    From now until the spring, workers will remove seating, ticket booths, concession buildings and washrooms from the facility.

    The stadium's outfield wall will also be taken down.

    The city says the redevelopment will include the construction of a new facility at the site.

    The new building is expected to host year-round field sports, court sports and athletics.

    The park's baseball diamond will be made available again in the spring after the removal work is completed and while the construction is ongoing.

    The fieldhouse project, which is only partially funded thus far, is expected to take five years to complete once finances have been secured.

    The City of Calgary has pledged $109 million toward the Foothills Athletic Park Master Plan and is waiting on similar commitments from the provincial and federal governments.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News