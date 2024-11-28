CALGARY
Calgary

    • Work-from-home holiday party brings those with untraditional jobs together

    A festive group made up of business owners and entrepreneurs gathered at High Line Brewing on Thursday for a work-from-home holiday party. A festive group made up of business owners and entrepreneurs gathered at High Line Brewing on Thursday for a work-from-home holiday party.
    Share

    The office Christmas party invites are out, and employees across Calgary are ready to mingle.

    But what about entrepreneurs or folks who don't work traditional jobs?

    That's where the work-from-home holiday party came in.

    A festive group made up of business owners and entrepreneurs gathered at High Line Brewing on Thursday.

    It was a chance to make connections and new friends.

    "Being an entrepreneur has a lot of bonuses, but it's also kind of a particularly lonely career if you don't have a team with you," said Nora Cruickshank, wedding photographer.

    She said the event let people "get to do things that are part of the culture of having co-workers, even though you don't have them."

    This is the second work-from-home party.

    The first one was held over Stampede this past July.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News