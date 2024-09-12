Work on Calgary water main ahead of schedule, restrictions could be lifted sooner
Calgarians and area residents kept their water use in check for a second day in a row, building momentum on some good news that repair work could be finished ahead of schedule.
Residents and businesses used 484 million litres of water on Wednesday, up from the 481 million litres used on Tuesday.
If water usage is kept under 485 million litres, the city says the Glenmore water treatment plant can run normally without any undue strain on equipment.
Pumps can also be taken down for maintenance as required, officials said.
There is also some good news about the repairs.
Francois Bouchart, Calgary's director of capital priorities and investment, said Wednesday that work on the feeder main is nearly complete at some of the sites well ahead of schedule.
"We are encouraged to see that the majority of the remaining repair work progressing ahead of schedule, however the upcoming rainy weather may impact work, particularly paving," he said.
It's possible that a new timeline is in the works, which could mean a lifting of water restrictions ahead of the Sept. 23 deadline.
DEVELOPING Lloydminster RCMP responding to 'unfolding incident'
WATCH LIVE Air Canada says government should be ready to prevent pilots from striking
Tensions mount as clock ticks down on Air Canada contract talks
Tensions are mounting as a potential pilot strike or lockout at Canada's largest airline is only days away with no signs of a breakthrough in talks.
LIVE NOW Consul general to New York to answer questions over $9M luxury condo purchase
After weeks of pressure, Canada's consul general Tom Clark will testify on Thursday before a House of Commons committee about the purchase of his new official residence in New York that generated a lot of political attention over the summer.
Many Canadians believe the country’s two biggest political parties have moved towards fringes: survey
Some Canadians believe they've become 'political orphans' as all the major parties have become 'too extreme' in their views, according to a new survey by Angus Reid Institute.
Ontario woman misses flight to funeral due to airline ticket typo
An Ontario woman admits she was flustered and stressed trying to book an airline ticket when she found out a close relative had died last month.
PM, senior security officials slated to return to foreign interference inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his inner circle are slated to return to a federal inquiry into foreign interference in coming weeks.
The man who discovered Churchill's picture was stolen was treated like a suspect; now he's being honoured
When the 'Roaring Lion' portrait of Winston Churchill is returned to the Fairmont Château Laurier, a 68-year-old man once considered the prime suspect in the heist will have the honour of replacing it.
Investigators say teen smuggled assault rifle into Georgia school in backpack before shooting
The student accused of killing four people in a Georgia high school shooting rode the school bus that morning with a semiautomatic assault rifle concealed in his backpack, investigators confirmed Thursday.
Sobeys parent company Empire reports $207.8M Q1 profit, sales up from year ago
Empire Co. Ltd. says it earned $207.8 million in its latest quarter, down from $261 million a year ago as its sales edged higher.
'An unfortunate waste of resources': Ontario woman facing criminal charge following water gun incident
A Simcoe, Ont. woman is facing an assault with a weapon charge after she said that she accidentally sprayed her neighbour with a water gun over the Labour Day weekend, a situation that at least one legal expert says amounts to an ‘unfortunate waste of resources.’
Edmonton
Edmonton police seize more than $1.2M in street drugs after months-long investigation
The Edmonton Police Service says more than 66 kilograms of drugs have been seized in a large-scale drug investigation in central Edmonton that started last December.
McDavid looking forward after Oilers' run to Stanley Cup final
Connor McDavid attacked the off-season from a different angle.
Lethbridge
Interfaith Food Bank puts out call for fresh vegetables, fruit and dairy as harvest season continues
As harvest season continues in southern Alberta, the Interfaith Food Bank in Lethbridge is putting out an urgent call for fresh food and produce.
Milk River Emergency Department temporarily closed Thursday
Milk River Emergency Department will be temporarily closed Thursday – but this time it’s not because of a doctor shortage.
Lethbridge students struggling to find jobs through the school year
Thousands of students at the University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge Polytechnic are back in Lethbridge for the school year.
Vancouver
2 men stabbed after meeting to 'conduct a transaction,' Surrey RCMP say
Authorities are investigating a stabbing in Surrey, B.C., that put two men in hospital Wednesday afternoon.
Canadian Taylor Swift fans fundraising for food banks with 'Tay it forward' campaign
Months before Taylor Swift's massively popular Eras Tour arrives in Canada, local fans have launched an ambitious nationwide fundraiser in the superstar's name.
Family of teen who died in B.C. homeless camp pushes for involuntary treatment for children with addictions
In February, when Brianna MacDonald was rushed to hospital because of a suspected overdose, her parents said they begged Surrey Memorial to keep her in the youth psychiatric ward because of her mental health and addiction issues.
Vancouver Island
B.C. family doctors press parties for plans to address crisis ahead of election
More than 700,000 British Columbians don't have a family doctor and two physicians’ groups want to know how the province’s political parties plan to address the crisis.
RCMP enforcement at B.C. logging protests 'unreasonable,' federal police watchdog says
A federal police oversight agency has found the RCMP's enforcement of a civil injunction against old-growth logging protesters on Vancouver Island was unreasonable and violated the rights of activists.
B.C. Lions lean on versatile offence to continue win streak against Toronto Argonauts
A fresh face has been gracing the B.C. Lions' highlight reels in recent weeks.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon Tribal Council shelter will face cuts after new proposed shelter opens: province
The proposed downtown location for the city’s newest homeless shelter is drawing criticism from the chief of the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC), which runs the city’s largest emergency shelter.
-
'We do it well': How Elections Saskatchewan preps for voting
Saskatchewan is entering election season, with voters soon heading to the polls to determine the province’s future.
Regina
Fire rips through farm field near Pense, farmer outraged over response by emergency crews
All that remains is a black charred field that stretches for miles after a massive fire roared through stubble crop fields in the R.M. of Pense on Monday afternoon.
Regina woman facing charges after allegedly stealing police cruiser
An 18-year-old woman in Regina is facing several charges after she allegedly took off in a stolen police vehicle following officer's efforts to assist her.
Langenburg UFO sighting commemorated with silver coin
Perhaps Saskatchewan's most famous encounter with Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP/UFO) – "The Langenburg Event" is now being immortalized in the form of a collector's coin.
Toronto
Chow says Toronto’s traffic congestion plan is working, acknowledges more could have been done sooner
Mayor Olivia Chow said Thursday that new data show Toronto’s congestion management plan is working to reduce gridlock, with recent travel times for drivers and transit riders showing improvement in some of the most congested parts of the downtown core.
Some Toronto travellers make back-up plans amid potential Air Canada pilot strike
As a potential pilot strike threatens to shut down Air Canada operations as early as Sunday, some travellers in Toronto are making contingency plans for their return home.
Montreal
Quebec MNA Youri Chassin leaves the CAQ ship
In another blow for the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), Saint-Jérôme MNA Youri Chassin is leaving the party just hours after publishing an open letter criticizing his own government.
Three hotels affected by a strike in Quebec City, Sherbrooke, and Montreal
Three hotels in Quebec City, Montreal, and Sherbrooke are affected by at least a one-day strike this Thursday.
Quebec wants to force tips to be calculated before taxes
The Minister responsible for Consumer Protection, Simon Jolin-Barrette, tabled a bill on Thursday to force merchants to calculate tips on the basis of the price, excluding Quebec and Canadian sales taxes.
Atlantic
Driver, 15, dies after crashing into power pole, tree in Stellarton, N.S.
A 15-year-old has died after a single-vehicle collision in Stellarton, N.S., early Thursday morning.
Tidal power junk: N.S. village wants huge, abandoned moorings moved from fishing area
Residents of a small Nova Scotia community are worried about who will remove four concrete-filled boxcars sitting in their harbour after a tidal power firm collapsed.
'Bit of a mess': Construction, population growth causing traffic tie-ups in Halifax
Ongoing construction and population growth are causing traffic woes for Halifax-area drivers.
Winnipeg
Inside a Manitoba ghost town, a group of ladies works to keep it alive
Abandoned homes line the streets of Lauder, a town that's now a ghost of what it once was. Yet inside, a small community is thriving.
Police searching for missing 22-year-old man
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help locating a man last seen in the Bridgwater neighbourhood.
What passengers need to know about their rights ahead of a potential Air Canada pilots strike
While Air Canada has shared advice for travellers ahead of a possible pilots strike, an airline passenger rights advocate has more tips for Canadians who may be affected.
Ottawa
Ottawa resident who tested positive for mosquito-borne virus dies, public health says
An Ottawa resident who died of a viral encephalitis this summer tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus eastern equine encephalitis (EEEV), the first human case of the virus in Ottawa.
'Buy Local': PSAC changes shopping message amid backlash for asking workers to boycott downtown Ottawa businesses
A federal public service union is now encouraging its members to "buy local" and support neighbourhood businesses, one day after a social media post suggested federal workers boycott downtown businesses in an apparent retaliation for the return-to-office mandate.
Assault suspect in OC Transpo bus sought by Ottawa police
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved with an alleged assault on an OC Transpo bus last month.
Northern Ontario
Phone lines, internet out across Rainbow District Schools
Rainbow District School Board, the largest school board in northern Ontario, is reporting an issue with its phone lines and internet Thursday.
Public pooping leads to threats charge at northern Ont. campground
An incident involving siblings last weekend in Thessalon, Ont., ended with threats against campground staff and charges for one of the family members.
Dollarama keeping an eye on competitors as Loblaw launches new ultra-discount chain
Dollarama Inc.'s food aisles may have expanded far beyond sweet treats or piles of gum by the checkout counter in recent years, but its chief executive maintains his company is 'not in the grocery business,' even if it's keeping an eye on the sector.
Barrie
Huntsville school goes into hold and secure for 3rd time this week due to bears on property
Bears have made another appearance at a Muskoka school, prompting students and staff to remain indoors for the third time this week.
One dead in hit-and-run involving transport truck on Highway 26
Police are investigating an alleged hit-and-run after an individual was found dead at the side of the road in Springwater Township early Wednesday morning.
Missing youth last seen in Mulmur Township
A 16-year-old teenager is missing since September 8.
Kitchener
How new technology is helping farmers cut costs and save time
New advancements in technology are helping farmers save money and time.
Second man arrested after over 200 firearms seized in WRPS weapons investigation
A second person is facing weapons related charges after the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) seized hundreds of firearms.
Guelph man charged for posting intimate video of former partner
A Guelph man has been charged after police said he posted a sexual video involving a former partner on social media.
London
Pedestrian struck in two-vehicle crash
A pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in London. The two-vehicle crash involving the pedestrian happened around 2:30 a.m. on Richmond Street near the gates of Western University.
Victim taken to hospital with serious injuries following afternoon shooting
The London police are investigating a shooting that took place on Boullee Street in London Wednesday afternoon.
OPP discover hidden drug lab in Walkerton
An assault involving a firearm on September 9, led South Bruce OPP to discover a hidden drug lab at a residence in Walkerton.
Windsor
Double fatal crash being investigated in Lambton County
Around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP, fire and EMS responded to a crash between a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle, at the intersection of Inwood Road and Courtright Line in Brooke-Alvinston.
Memorial left at site of shooting victim in Windsor
A small memorial has been left at the site of a deadly police-involved shooting in the city core last week. Jason west died at the corner of Elliott Street east and Goyeau Street, after being shot by police.
City councillors hosting ward meetings in your area
Windsor’s city councillors are inviting the public to ward meetings in their respective areas next week.