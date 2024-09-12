Work on Calgary water main ahead of schedule, restrictions could be lifted sooner

Calgarians and area residents kept their water use in check for a second day in a row, building momentum on some good news that repair work could be finished ahead of schedule.

Residents and businesses used 484 million litres of water on Wednesday, up from the 481 million litres used on Tuesday.

If water usage is kept under 485 million litres, the city says the Glenmore water treatment plant can run normally without any undue strain on equipment.

Pumps can also be taken down for maintenance as required, officials said.

There is also some good news about the repairs.

Francois Bouchart, Calgary's director of capital priorities and investment, said Wednesday that work on the feeder main is nearly complete at some of the sites well ahead of schedule.

"We are encouraged to see that the majority of the remaining repair work progressing ahead of schedule, however the upcoming rainy weather may impact work, particularly paving," he said.

It's possible that a new timeline is in the works, which could mean a lifting of water restrictions ahead of the Sept. 23 deadline.