Work underway in Alberta town to restore one of last remaining Quonset-style theatres
The historic Roxy Theatre in southwestern Alberta's Crowsnest Pass has seen better days.
Its neon sign is in need of repair, the inside is bone-chillingly cold, and the heating, flooring, original 275 seats and insulation have been ripped out.
What does remain is the two-storey entrance and lobby, complete with an art deco ticket booth and a coal chute connected to the bones of the Quonset hut-style theatre made of galvanized corrugated steel panels.
It hasn't been open for 20 years, but there is hope the theatre in downtown Coleman, Alta., built in 1948 can be restored to its original glory.
- Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News, right at your fingertips
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
In the theatre's main auditorium, Fred Bradley describes how everything, including the old insulation, had to be taken out last year.
"This is the guts of the building. This is where the performance stage will be," says Bradley, a former Alberta cabinet minister who sits on the Revive the Roxy Theatre building committee.
"This place has incredible acoustics. You can whisper here and hear it in the very back."
Bradley and fellow committee members began planning in 2021 to restore the theatre.
"After the Second World War, the U.S. army had all these surplus Quonsets -- 140 of them were converted into what they say is a Quonset-style theatre. This is one of them," Bradley says.
He adds there are 20 such theatres remaining in North America, with three in Canada. In addition to The Roxy, there is one in Wainwright, Alta., and one in Victoria that just closed.
The Roxy, which was looking at possible demolition five years ago, was designated an Alberta provincial historic resource in 2022.
Quonset Hut theatre originally built in 1948 is seen under refurbishment in Coleman, Alta., Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Don Budgen, treasurer and engineer for the Crowsnest Historical Society and the Crowsnest Cultural and Recreation Society, says Quonset-style theatres were easy to erect and quite popular in the U.S. for a time.
"The reason why there's hardly any left is because as easy as they were to build, they were really easy to tear down and the land would probably become more valuable than the historical value at the time," he says.
Howard Vandenhoef, the communications director for the historical and cultural societies added: "As the numbers have diminished, the more valuable they became from a historical context."
The Roxy has had a number of owners over the years and last operated as a live theatre in 2003, when the Lost Creek wildfire burned for 26 days and resulted in the evacuation of about 2,000 people.
The community also began to see an economic decline with the closing of the coal mines in the area.
Work has already begun on fixing the foundation and the roof. Federal and provincial grants, along with fundraising efforts, are paying the bills. The final price tag at this point is $4 million and the goal is to turn the Roxy into a performing arts centre set to open in December 2027.
"It's an airplane hangar style is what it is. We've excavated. The foundation has been restored. The interior has been removed and is ready for restoration," Bradley says.
"It will all come back."
The Roxy Theatre was one of 12 heritage sites in the running for the Canada’s Next Great Save contest, which comes with a $50,000 prize for the winner. It finished fourth in the national competition.
Crowsnest Pass Mayor Blair Painter remembers going to movies at the Roxy as a child and he's grateful for the effort to restore it.
"Absolutely it would be a boost," he says.
"Once the Roxy Theatre gets on stream, they feel it will bring in people from all over the place for all the different types of events they want to hold there."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2024.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
-
LIVE @ 12:30
LIVE @ 12:30 Alberta to announce changes to photo radar
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Let the melt begin – daytime highs as warm as 6 C this week
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada lists Ansarallah, known as the Houthis, a terrorist entity
The Canadian government has listed the Yemeni militant group Ansarallah, commonly known as the Houthis, as a terrorist group in an effort to 'fight terrorism globally.'
Wind chills of -50, snowfall of up to 50 cm: Canada's weather forecast
As the second day of December unfolds, Canadians from coast to coast are experiencing a range of wintry conditions. Here's what's happening in different parts of the country.
Kingston, Ont. doctor ordered to repay $600K for pandemic vaccination payments
An Ontario health tribunal has ordered a Kingston, Ont. doctor to repay over $600,000 to the Ontario government for improperly billing thousands of COVID-19 vaccinations at the height of the pandemic.
'Ally to the North': Ontario launches U.S. ad campaign amid Trump's tariff threat
Ontario is launching a U.S. ad campaign, touting the province as an 'ally to the North' ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s second term and under the threat of tariffs on all Canadian goods.
Multiple elements contributed to fatal Chinook helicopter crash in Ottawa River, investigation concludes
The investigation into a Chinook helicopter crash near Petawawa, Ont. that killed two military pilots concludes an 'unperceived acceleration' and environmental conditions were "significant contributors" to the crash in the Ottawa River.
Kremlin says Trump threat to BRICS nations over U.S. dollar will backfire
The Kremlin said on Monday that any U.S. attempt to compel countries to use the dollar would backfire after U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on BRICS countries if they created their own currency.
Material at Manitoba landfill now being searched for remains of Indigenous women
The next stage in the search for the remains of two slain Indigenous women in a Manitoba landfill has officially begun.
Crews partially reopen highway north of Toronto after major snowstorm hits cottage country
Crews have partially reopened Highway 11 north of Toronto this afternoon after parts of Ontario’s cottage country were hit with upwards of 140 centimetres of snowfall over the weekend.
Elton John says he has lost his eyesight and struggles to see his new stage musical
Elton John says he struggled to watch his new musical because he has lost his eyesight after contracting an infection.
Edmonton
-
School bus hit in multi-vehicle crash after vehicle runs red light: EPS
A school bus full of children was hit in west Edmonton during the morning rush hour on Monday.
-
Mark Kilam confirmed Edmonton Elks' new head coach
Alberta native Mark Kilam was announced Monday as the Edmonton Elks' 25th head coach.
-
NHL fines Edmonton Oilers forward Jeff Skinner for embellishment
Edmonton Oilers forward Jeff Skinner has been fined US$2,000 for embellishment during a recent game against the New York Rangers, the NHL said Monday.
Lethbridge
-
Raiders hand Hurricanes sixth loss in a row, winning 3-2 in Prince Albert
The Hurricanes ended November with a loss, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Raiders Saturday night in Prince Albert.
-
University of Lethbridge launches geospatial insitute
Geomatics research is about to take a step forward at the University of Lethbridge.
-
Road-weary Hurricanes drop fifth in a row, losing 4-1 to Blades in Saskatoon
The Lethbridge Hurricanes ran into a hot goalie in Evan Gardner Friday night who cooled them off, leading the Blades to a 4-1 win in Saskatoon.
Vancouver
-
Fraudulent B.C. crypto platform fined $18.4M by securities regulator
The British Columbia Securities Commission has fined a cryptocurrency trading platform and its director more than $18 million after finding the company lied to its customers by diverting nearly $13 million of their investments into gambling websites and personal accounts.
-
Taylor Swift fans warned of fake ticket scams ahead of Vancouver concerts
The Better Business Bureau in British Columbia is warning Taylor Swift fans of scams ahead of the superstar's Vancouver concerts, highlighting one case in which a social media profile was allegedly hacked and used to sell fake tickets.
-
Freezing rain, snow and winter storms among weather warnings for northern B.C.
Freezing rain and more snow are on the way for northern British Columbia, according to weather warnings issued by Environment Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
Fraudulent B.C. crypto platform fined $18.4M by securities regulator
The British Columbia Securities Commission has fined a cryptocurrency trading platform and its director more than $18 million after finding the company lied to its customers by diverting nearly $13 million of their investments into gambling websites and personal accounts.
-
Freezing rain, snow and winter storms among weather warnings for northern B.C.
Freezing rain and more snow are on the way for northern British Columbia, according to weather warnings issued by Environment Canada.
-
Here's where Canadian experts stand on fluoridating drinking water
For decades, water fluoridation has played a key role in improving the oral health of North Americans, experts say, but the practice is coming under scrutiny in some communities as opponents gain new prominence in the U.S., pointing to research that cautions about the risks of exposure to the mineral in high doses.
Saskatoon
-
Family of Sask. man who died following a violent arrest still pushing for answers
Friends and family of Boden Umpherville may be closer to finding answers on the circumstances surrounding his death.
-
'The best start': Saskatoon begins 2025 budget talks with proposed cut to property taxes
In an unusual twist, the latest City of Saskatoon budget deliberations began with positive financial news.
-
Three arrested for stealing copper wire from Sask. construction site
Turtleford RCMP arrested three men after roughly 500 metres of copper wire was stolen from a worksite in the Rural Municipality of Frenchman Butte last month.
Regina
-
Four people charged after weekend assault in Regina
A total of four people face charges after an individual was assaulted with a firearm early Sunday morning, according to police.
-
Shannon's Pub bringing a piece of Ireland to Regina this December
In the middle of Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood, Shannon's Pub is hoping to bring a little taste of Ireland to Saskatchewan this holiday season.
-
Family of Sask. man who died following a violent arrest still pushing for answers
Friends and family of Boden Umpherville may be closer to finding answers on the circumstances surrounding his death.
Toronto
-
Crews partially reopen highway north of Toronto after major snowstorm hits cottage country
Crews have partially reopened Highway 11 north of Toronto this afternoon after parts of Ontario’s cottage country were hit with upwards of 140 centimetres of snowfall over the weekend.
-
'Ally to the North': Ontario launches U.S. ad campaign amid Trump's tariff threat
Ontario is launching a U.S. ad campaign, touting the province as an 'ally to the North' ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s second term and under the threat of tariffs on all Canadian goods.
-
Ontario food banks cutting back amid 'unprecedented surge in demand'
About 40 per cent of food banks in the province have scaled back the amount of food they provide each visit amid “record-high demand,” according to a new report by Feed Ontario.
Montreal
-
New poll suggests Legault even less popular than Justin Trudeau
A prominent polling analyst says Quebec's governing party could be reduced to fewer than 10 seats in the provincial legislature if an election were held today, based on current poll numbers.
-
Snow, rain on the way to Montreal this week
A dusting of snow greeted Montrealers early Monday morning, with more expected to hit the ground by the end of the week.
-
Montreal homeless encampment dismantled to move '50 metres farther'
Yellow bulldozers, police officers and workers in orange vests dismantled a homeless encampment along Notre-Dame Street East in Montreal’s Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
Atlantic
-
Man killed, another injured in 'suspicious' house fire in New Brunswick
One man is dead and a second is badly injured after a suspicious house fire in Coal Creek, N.B.
-
Filmmaker Spencer MacKay, fixture of annual IWK Telethon, passes away at 27
A young Halifax filmmaker known for his dedication to the IWK Telethon, and who is a familiar face to CTV News viewers, has died at the age of 27.
-
'Bedlam': Nova Scotia lawyer suspended following ugly courtroom fracas
A Nova Scotia lawyer has lost his appeal of a suspension following an alleged courtroom struggle earlier this year that saw him restrained by deputy sheriffs.
Winnipeg
-
Material at Manitoba landfill now being searched for remains of Indigenous women
The next stage in the search for the remains of two slain Indigenous women in a Manitoba landfill has officially begun.
-
Northwestern Ontario town fined $10K for refusing to celebrate Pride Month
An Ontario town and its mayor have been fined a total of $15,000 for refusing to celebrate Pride Month.
-
How a Winnipeg city councillor became a seven-time provincial arm wrestling champ
A Winnipeg city councillor doesn’t just have a strong grip on municipal politics.
Ottawa
-
Kingston, Ont. doctor ordered to repay $600K for pandemic vaccination payments
An Ontario health tribunal has ordered a Kingston, Ont. doctor to repay over $600,000 to the Ontario government for improperly billing thousands of COVID-19 vaccinations at the height of the pandemic.
-
Multiple elements contributed to fatal Chinook helicopter crash in Ottawa River, investigation concludes
The investigation into a Chinook helicopter crash near Petawawa, Ont. that killed two military pilots concludes an 'unperceived acceleration' and environmental conditions were "significant contributors" to the crash in the Ottawa River.
-
Salvation Army workers at Ottawa shelter vote in favour of strike
The union representing staff at the Salvation Army homeless shelter in Ottawa's ByWard Market have voted in favour of a strike.
Northern Ontario
-
Northwestern Ontario town fined $10K for refusing to celebrate Pride Month
An Ontario town and its mayor have been fined a total of $15,000 for refusing to celebrate Pride Month.
-
One injured in Energy Court encampment fire Sunday in Sudbury
One person was taken to hospital Sunday evening in Sudbury when propane canisters exploded after someone tried to light a cigarette in an encampment in Greater Sudbury.
-
Sudbury man, 68, killed in Lasalle Blvd. collision
A 68-year-old man was killed Friday evening in Sudbury when he was struck by a vehicle while he was walking on Lasalle Boulevard.
Barrie
-
New bridge over Highway 400 in Barrie opens to traffic
The Sunnidale Road bridge replacement is complete, with the road opening to traffic Monday.
-
4 arrested in cocaine bust during R.I.D.E. spot check: OPP
Five people were arrested in a single vehicle at a R.I.D.E. check.
-
Highway 11 NB reopens after snowstorm blasted the region, stranding motorists
From road closures, power outages, weather declarations and nonstop shoveling, Muskoka residents have been faced with nearly a metre of persistent snowfall.
Kitchener
-
Crews partially reopen highway north of Toronto after major snowstorm hits cottage country
Crews have partially reopened Highway 11 north of Toronto this afternoon after parts of Ontario’s cottage country were hit with upwards of 140 centimetres of snowfall over the weekend.
-
Fatal collision in Wellington County
One person has died after a three-vehicle collision in Wellington County.
-
Two Guelph Storm players, former Kitchener Ranger and player from Baden chosen for National Junior Hockey Selection Camp
A couple of Guelph Storm players, a former Kitchener Ranger and a player from Baden will get a shot at a spot on Canada’s national junior hockey team.
London
-
Arrest and charges after suspicious fire on Wortley Road
At the time of the fire, it was reported that two people who rent apartments in the building escaped without injury and were being helped by the Red Cross.
-
Sarnia man charged in stabbing death of another man
Just before 5 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to a rooming house 194 Queen Street where two residents were involved in a physical fight wile in the kitchen.
-
TVDSB makes decision to close schools due to weather
Five area schools now closed due to the weather and bus cancellations
Windsor
-
'We don’t give up on people': Windsor mobile soup kitchen moving indoors
A mobile soup kitchen in downtown Windsor is moving indoors.
-
51-year-old woman faces impaired driving charge after veering into traffic: WPS
Windsor police charged a 51-year-old woman with impaired driving after she allegedly veered into oncoming traffic, causing a crash in east Windsor.
-
Boyz II Men returning to Caesars Windsor
Caesars Windsor is announcing the return of R&B trio Boyz II Men.