CALGARY
Calgary

    • World’s longest hockey game ever ends in Chestermere after more than 11 days

    Hockey Marathon players have been at it for well over 100 hours in their quest to set a world record of 262 hours played Hockey Marathon players have been at it for well over 100 hours in their quest to set a world record of 262 hours played
    Share

    The world’s longest hockey game is in the books.

    The game was played in Chestermere for 262 straight hours, over the span of 11.5 days, or nearly two weeks.

    The 40 players have set a new record, for the fourth time, while also raising $1.4 million for charity and the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

    The record still needs to be validated by Guiness.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter banned from NBA

    Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from The National Basketball Association (NBA) following an investigation which found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, the league says.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News