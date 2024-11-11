Wranglers bounce back in Sunday matinee, shutting out Henderson 4-0

The Calgary Wranglers bounced back from a Saturday night setback to blank the Henderson Silver Knights 4-0 in a Sunday matinee at the Saddledome.

Adam Klapka with two, Rory Kerins, and Walker Duehr scored for the Wranglers.

Klapka, Kerins and Duehr gave the Wranglers a 3-0 lead in the first period. That was all the scoring until Klapka added his second goal of the game in the third to put it out of reach.

Devin Cooley stopped 26 shots to pick up the shutout for Calgary.

It was Cooley’s third shutout of the season, tops in the AHL.

It was a nice turnaround for Calgary after the Wranglers dropped Saturday night’s game 8-3 to the Silver Knights.

Monday, Klapka was called up to the Calgary Flames after it was revealed that forward Anthony Mantha is out for the year after season-ending knee surgery.

Next up for the Wranglers is a five-day break, followed by a two-week long west coast swing that takes them to San Jose, San Diego, and Tucson and Winnipeg.