Wranglers clinch playoff spot with win over Reign

The Wranglers became the first AHL team to clinch a playoff spot, defeating the Ontario Reign 2-0 in California Friday night.

Clark Bishop and Cole Schwindt scored for Calgary, whose record improved to 41-15-3 overall.

Dustin Wolf won his 34th game and fifth shutout of the season, stopping 34 shots.

The Wranglers are first overall in the AHL. Next up, they face the Reign again Sunday. Puck drop is 4 p.m. MT.