Wranglers continue to roll, defeating Gulls 4-2 in San Diego

The Calgary Wranglers continued their winning ways, defeating the San Diego Gulls 4-2 Friday in sunny San Diego.

It was the Wranglers' 11th win in their last 12 games.

Ben Jones, Ilya Solovyov, Matthew Phillips and Brett Sutter scored for the Wranglers.

Glenn Gawdin and Dylan Sikura gave the Gulls a 2-1 lead midway through the second, before the Wranglers roared back to take over the game in the third after Solovyov tied it late in the second.

The Wranglers and Gulls meet for the final time Saturday night. Puck drop is 8 p.m.