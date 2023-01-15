Wranglers drop another to Silver Knights Saturday in Henderson

Nevada has a long history of turning visitors into losers and the pattern continued this weekend for the Calgary Wranglers, who dropped their second straight game to the Henderson Silver Knights Saturday by a 4-2 score.

The Wranglers got off to a good start, taking a 2-1 lead after one period with goals by Emilio Pettersen and Radim Zohorna.

However, the Silver Knights scored twice in the second to take a 3-2 lead, and scored one more in the third to seal the victory.

That made back-to-back defeats as the Silver Knights, who are the American Hockey League affiliate of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, also came out on top 3-1 Friday night.

The Wranglers' road trip continues on to British Columbia, where they will play a trio of games against Abbotsford next Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

The next game in Calgary is Tuesday, Jan. 24 against the Ontario Reign.