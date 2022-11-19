Wranglers earn 5-1 win in first end of back-to-back contests against Bakersfield

The Calgary Wranglers defeated the Bakersfield Condors in a game played Friday night in southern California.

Jeremie Poirier, Nick DeSimone with a pair, Jakob Pelletier, and Connor Zary scored for the Wranglers before Bakersfield broke the shutout with a goal by forward Seth Griffith late in the third.

The Wranglers picked up points for the sixth consecutive game as they continued an early season hot streak.

Calgary is currently in a six-way tie for second place in the Pacific Division with Coachella Valley, Ontario, Tuscon, Bakersfield and San Jose, four points behind Colorado.

The Condors and Wranglers do it all again Saturday night in the musical home of country music legend Buck Owens.

The Wranglers return home for a pair of games against Coachella Valley Tuesday and Thursday.