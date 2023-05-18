Wranglers force fifth game with 1-0 squeaker over Firebirds in Palm Springs

With their season on the line, the Calgary Wranglers managed to score a single goal Wednesday night – and it was enough to defeat the Coachella Valley Firebirds 1-0.

Cole Schwindt scored on a power play in the second period and Dustin Wolf stopped 27 shots in goal to pick up the shutout, as the Wranglers forced a deciding fifth game in Palm Springs Friday night.

“It was a complete effort from every single guy on the ice.”



Dustin Wolf spoke about the buy-in from the group in Game 4. pic.twitter.com/lqE3bsPUtE — y- Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) May 18, 2023

The victory came two days after the Wranglers lost a heartbreaking Game 3 in triple overtime, losing 3-2 to the Firebirds.

Puck drop for Friday's deciding game is 8 p.m.