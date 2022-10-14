Wranglers name new play-by-play voice

The Calgary Wranglers announced that they've got a new play-by-play voice for their upcoming season.

In a release, the team said that Calgary broadcaster and journalist Sandra Prusina will be calling the team's games on AHL TV this season.

Your play-by-play voice for the Calgary Wranglers, welcome @sprusina!



Her first call is this Sunday at 1pm for the Wranglers home-opener! pic.twitter.com/myrcfIR7JB — Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) October 14, 2022

Prusina, a U of C and MRU grad, has covered three Olympics, the Women's World Cup, and the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association and was the voice of the Calgary Inferno of the Canadian Women's Hockey League for three seasons, among many gigs.

The Wranglers open their season Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. For information about AHL TV, visit AHLTV.com.