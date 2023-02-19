Wranglers rally to defeat Eagles Friday night in extra time

The Wranglers won the first of a back-to-back weekend series, when Ilya Solovyov scored his first goal of the season in overtime, as Calgary defeated Colorado 2-1 Friday night.

It was a goaltender's duel between Wrangler Dustin Wolf and the Eagles' Jonas Johansson. Wolf stopped 31 of 32 shots to pick up his AHL-leading 29th win of the season.

That included stopping a second-period penalty shot by Anton Blidh, who intercepted a pass and was hauled down on a breakaway. Blidh's bid to go five-hole was foiled by Wolf.

After Brad Hunt put Colorado up one at 6:37 of the third period, the Wranglers killed off a five minute major to Alex Gallant, allowing them to remain within one of the Eagles.

With seconds left in a 5 on 3 power play late in the third, Matthew Phillips fired home a shot for his AHL-leading 26th goal of the season to tie it up.

The two teams are back in action Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Wranglers announced Sunday morning that due to high demand, sections of the east side of the second level have been put on sale for tonight's game.

For tickets, go to: www.calgarywranglers.com/tickets.