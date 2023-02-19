Wranglers rally to defeat Eagles Friday night in extra time
The Wranglers won the first of a back-to-back weekend series, when Ilya Solovyov scored his first goal of the season in overtime, as Calgary defeated Colorado 2-1 Friday night.
It was a goaltender's duel between Wrangler Dustin Wolf and the Eagles' Jonas Johansson. Wolf stopped 31 of 32 shots to pick up his AHL-leading 29th win of the season.
That included stopping a second-period penalty shot by Anton Blidh, who intercepted a pass and was hauled down on a breakaway. Blidh's bid to go five-hole was foiled by Wolf.
After Brad Hunt put Colorado up one at 6:37 of the third period, the Wranglers killed off a five minute major to Alex Gallant, allowing them to remain within one of the Eagles.
With seconds left in a 5 on 3 power play late in the third, Matthew Phillips fired home a shot for his AHL-leading 26th goal of the season to tie it up.
The two teams are back in action Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Wranglers announced Sunday morning that due to high demand, sections of the east side of the second level have been put on sale for tonight's game.
