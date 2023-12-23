Wranglers snap out of slump with 2-1 win over Eagles
The Calgary Wranglers took advantage on a second period power play, then hung on to defeat the Colorado Eagles Friday night in a game played in Loveland
Midway through the second period, Mitch McLain cashed in on a rebound off a shot by Rory Kerins, to put the Wranglers in front 2-1.
That was good enough for Dustin Wolf, who shut down the Eagles for the remainder of the night. Wolf picked up his 11th AHL win of the season.
Ben Jones scored in the first period for the Wranglers while Matt Steinburg scored for the Eagles.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Wranglers.
The two teams play a rematch Saturday afternoon in Loveland. Puck drop is 3:05 p.m.
