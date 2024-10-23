CALGARY
Calgary

    • Wranglers sweep west coast swing, defeating Bakersfield 2-1 in shootout

    The Wranglers completed a west coast sweep Tuesday night, defeating Bakersfield 2-1 in a shootout. (Photo: X@condors) The Wranglers completed a west coast sweep Tuesday night, defeating Bakersfield 2-1 in a shootout. (Photo: X@condors)
    Share

    There’s more than one red-hot hockey team in Calgary at the moment.

    The Wranglers defeated Bakersfield Tuesday night 2-1 in a shootout, for their fifth victory in six American Hockey League games this season.

    It came on the same night the Flames won their fifth of six this season, when they defeated the Penguins 4-3 in a shootout.

    The Wranglers trailed by one after two periods, with the only goal coming from Condor Noah Philip.

    Three minutes into the third, Parker Bell tied it with his first professional goal.

    After no one scored in overtime, Jeremie Poirier found the net in the second round of the shootout.

    Devin Cooley stopped Bakersfield forward Matvey Petrov making a glove save and giving the Wranglers their fifth win in a row after a west coast sweet of Coachella Valley, Henderson and Bakersfield.

    Next up for Calgary is a Friday night clash with the Colorado Eagles at the Saddledome. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News