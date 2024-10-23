Wranglers sweep west coast swing, defeating Bakersfield 2-1 in shootout

There’s more than one red-hot hockey team in Calgary at the moment.

The Wranglers defeated Bakersfield Tuesday night 2-1 in a shootout, for their fifth victory in six American Hockey League games this season.

It came on the same night the Flames won their fifth of six this season, when they defeated the Penguins 4-3 in a shootout.

The Wranglers trailed by one after two periods, with the only goal coming from Condor Noah Philip.

Three minutes into the third, Parker Bell tied it with his first professional goal.

After no one scored in overtime, Jeremie Poirier found the net in the second round of the shootout.

Devin Cooley stopped Bakersfield forward Matvey Petrov making a glove save and giving the Wranglers their fifth win in a row after a west coast sweet of Coachella Valley, Henderson and Bakersfield.

Next up for Calgary is a Friday night clash with the Colorado Eagles at the Saddledome. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.