YMCA'S Camp Chief Hector is welcoming back former campers with a homecoming event

Camp Chief Hector has had hundreds of thousands of kids and staff at its facility since it began operating in 1930, and now officials are inviting them all back.

The camp is hosting a Homecoming event on Sept. 21, where former campers and counsellors can return to rekindle friendships and unlock core memories.

"We've been hearing from alumni … Is they love this place, and they want opportunities to come back," said Jennifer Walker, vice president of YMCA philanthropy.

Officials are hoping former campers, volunteers and staff members will head to the Homecoming event to rediscover the camp, along with family members or friends who are interested in learning more about the spot.

Camp Chief Hector is located in Exshaw, Alta., across from Bow Valley Provincial Park, a site it's been at since 1972.

Walker says some of the buildings are old and need to be renovated, remodeled or refurbished.

"We're focusing on about $17,000,000 in capital projects to support everything from accommodations to great programmatic facilities and areas," she said.

Walker says the Homecoming event has space for 250 people, and so far 120 have registered.

They're also looking at creating an alumni network.

"We want to help people to build up their mental and social health again, because we know the community needs that, so why not have an alumni network that will have events out at camp, we will have events in the city, we'll even have virtual events."

Jana Reed, the camp's general manager, says the facility has a long history in the mountain park.

"It was a connection between the Stoney Nakota First Nation and the Calgary and Canmore YMCA at the time in the 1920s," she said.

"The initial purpose of Camp Chief Hector was to create a space where young people could learn more about themselves, their community and the natural environment… and we're super proud that that's something that we continue to do today."

Reed says there are plaques in the Hector Lodge made by staff dating back to 1970, with signatures of those who worked at the camp.

It's a special place that its namesake would be proud of.

"Chief Hector Crawler was a Stoney Nakota medicine man and a real leader in their community, but also within all of the Bow Valley," Reed said.

The camp regularly hosts more than 2,200 youth in the summer, but closer to 12,000 year-round.